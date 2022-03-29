ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dungannon, VA

Stephen M. Emmons

Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNGANNON, VA - Stephen M. Emmons, 53 of Dungannon, VA went to be with the Lord, Saturday March 26, 2022, while in the comfort of his home. He was born in Dover, Delaware on March 22, 1969 and was the son of the late Paul E. Emmons, Jr and Janet C....

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Joyce Ann Horton

BLACKWATER, VA - Joyce Ann Horton, 58, of the Fairview Community of Blackwater, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She loved the Lord with everything in her and put her faith and trust in...
BLACKWATER, VA
Kingsport Times-News

David Layne Jones

WISE, VA. - David Layne Jones, 69, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Medical Center, Elizabethton, Tn. He worked with the public his entire life, having worked at Lowes Home Improvement in Wise, Va. for over 22 years, and prior to that as a distributor for the former Save-A-Stop Convenience Stores, Piggly-Wiggly and Food Lion. David loved NASCAR and most sports. He was of Pentecostal faith.
WISE, VA
Richmond.com

Amanda Garnett & Stephen Davis

Dr. and Mrs. Lockett Wootton Garnett of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda Lockett, to Stephen Fraser Davis, also of Richmond, son of Mr. Robert Scott Davis and Mrs. Roberta Fife of Toano, Virginia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mrs. Barbara Collmann McClellan of Farmville, Virginia and the late Dr. Warren Xavier Collmann, formerly of Farmville, as well as the late Mr. and Mrs. James Watkins Garnett, Sr., formerly of Rice, Virginia. She is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and Furman University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences. She was a sponsor of the 2010 Bal du Bois, benefitting Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Hospital. She received a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Virginia Commonwealth University, Medical College of Virginia Campus and is a sport specialist physical therapist at OrthoVirginia. The groom-to-be is the grandson of Mrs. Connie Davis Ewing of Powhatan, Virginia and Mr. and Mrs. Donald Arthur Davis of Chesterfield, Virginia, as well as the late Mr. and Mrs. Alyn Fraser Fife, formerly of Newport News, Virginia. He is a graduate of St. Christopher's School and Virginia Military Institute, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Business, with a minor in History. He is employed in finance with D.R. Horton. A May wedding is planned.
RICHMOND, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bobby Eldridge Brooks, Sr.

KINGSPORT – Bobby Eldridge Brooks, Sr., 76 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Mooresburg, TN, lived in Kingsport for most of his life. He graduated from Lynn View High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Bobby was retired from TN Eastman following 31 of service, where he worked as an Information Systems Coordinator. He was a member of VFW Charles DeWitt Post #3382 and Gravely Ruritan. Bobby spent 50 years involved with recreational sports in the Bloomingdale Community including being a Babe Ruth Baseball District Commissioner for East TN for 24 years. Bobby enjoyed playing golf and taking trips with Kathy. He was a member of West View Missionary Baptist Church.
KINGSPORT, TN
City
Dungannon, VA
City
Weber City, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Donald Dewayne Vermillion

KINGSPORT - Donald Dewayne Vermillion, 78, of Kingsport, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Wexford House following a period of declining health. Born in Kingsport on July 5, 1943, a son of the late Oscar and Elizabeth Ketron Vermillion, he resided in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kenneth Michael "Mike" Jennings

KINGSPORT - Kenneth Michael "Mike" Jennings, 74, entered into rest on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Indian Path Community Hospital. Mike was born on August 1, 1947 in Kingsport, TN. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mike retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2002 after 26 years of dedicated service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ann K. Smythe

Ann K. Smythe entered heaven’s golden gates and was received with open arms on the 27th of March 2022, her day listed in the book of life. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Lew Kiser officiating. Bryon Fogleman will provide the music.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kim Golden Matthews

ROGERSVILLE - Kim Golden Matthews, age 62, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 in Rogersville. She graduated from Rogersville High School. She was preceded in death by her father, G.A Golden Jr. She is survived by husband, Glen Matthews; son, Eric (Sarah) Gordon; mother, Phyllis Pruitt Golden; stepchildren,...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Person
Steve Collins
Person
Robbie Moore
Kingsport Times-News

Harold Frazier

BLACKWATER, VA - Harold Clinton Frazier, 91, Blackwater, VA passed away, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his residence. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jackie Frazier officiating.
BLACKWATER, VA
Kingsport Times-News

James Edward Armstrong, Sr.

CHURCH HILL – James Edward Armstrong, Sr., 90, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mendy Ann Carter

CHURCH HILL – Mendy Ann Carter, 44, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Larry Rance Whittemore

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Larry Rance Whittemore 58, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Larry was born on June 05, 1963, in Kentucky, he was the son of the late; Elmer Whittemore and Martha Faye (Adams) Whittemore. He was a simple man and had lived in Big Stone Gap for many years. He was a farm hand by trade, he worked for Woody Franklin for many years at their dairy. He lived a simple life and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Ann Childress

JONESVILLE, VA - Linda Ann Childress, age 70, of Jonesville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at UVA Medical Center, after a brief battle with cancer. Linda was born on July 30, 1951, to Herman and Bonnie Childress of Wallen’s Creek. After graduating from Jonesville High School in 1969, Linda began working at Eastman Chemical Company, where she remained for 32 years.
JONESVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald Vance

Ronald Vance, 75, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Vance family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Samuel R. Carroll

KINGSPORT - Samuel R. Carroll, 70, Kingsport, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Samuel R. Carroll’s full obituary may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Retired Master Sergeant Alex Jerry Leonard, Sr.

CHURCH HILL - Retired Master Sergeant Alex Jerry Leonard Sr, age 75, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Monday, March 28th, 2022. He retired from the Air Force in 1991 after 22 years of service and serving in Vietnam. While in the Air Force, Alex became an Alcohol and...
CHURCH HILL, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Donald “Don” Kyle Bellamy

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Donald “Don” Kyle Bellamy, our beloved father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. Don left us while sleeping peacefully in his home on March 26, 2022. Those who knew Don know that he was a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patricia Fuller

Patricia Fuller, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Fuller family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harvey Keith Herron

KINGSPORT - Harvey Keith Herron, 78, of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, March 27, 2022, after a brief illness. He was the son of Jeff and Alice Trent Herron and a graduate of Dobyns- Bennet High School, class of 1963. Harvey later married the love of his life, Pamela White, whom he met in high school, and they spent a total of 61 years doing life together.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Debra Short

Debra Short passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2000. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Short family.
KINGSPORT, TN

