Ann K. Smythe entered heaven’s golden gates and was received with open arms on the 27th of March 2022, her day listed in the book of life. Ann Smythe spent 72 years loving her family and friends with an unconditional love felt by everyone she met. She spent 53 years married to her surviving soulmate, Allen Smythe, who was there every step of the way during the highs and difficult times over the last several months. Together they raised three children and ended with six; 3 daughters: Lisa Dingus, Allison Butcher and Jamie Smythe & 3 sons: Brad Smythe, Jody Dingus and Rob Butcher. She loved watching her children play sports and even more enjoyed watching her grandchildren (Hannah and Hunter Dingus, Dalton Smythe, Maksim and Beckett Butcher, Gage and Cale Bass, Amber O’Berry and Kayla Dixon) and great grandchildren (Kyleigh Dixon and Jordynn Blowers)

