Crusader Kings 3 release time: What time is the game available on PS5 and Xbox Game Pass today?

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

The long awaited console edition of Crusader Kings III is nearly here with updated versions available on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Game Pass .

The latest version of the incredibly popular real-time strategy (RTS) game will be optimised for a better console experience with streamlined menus, faster loading times and controller support for Xbox and Playstation fans.

Crusader Kings III is a dynasty-spanning strategy game that puts players in control of a medieval family across generations as they grow their influence. Players can commit to murderous plots to secure power or strategically marry off family members into neighbouring kingdoms to curry favour.

Lab42 Games, the studio that is bringing these games to consoles, has described Crusader Kings III as a “ grand strategy ” game, meaning there is more emphasis on long-term planning than simply combat. It’s an immensely complex system but RTS fans will find the amount of options available incredibly rewarding.

If you want to find out what time you can start building your empire then keep reading the rest of the article below.

What time does ‘Crusader Kings 3’ come out on console?

Crusader Kings III has been out on PC since September 2020 but the game is now scheduled to be released on 29 March 2022 on both Playstation and Xbox. If you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, the game will be included as part of it, which is particularly good value.

According to a page listing on the Playstation Store (£44.99, Playstation.com ) the game will be going live at 5pm UK time. Players can download the game to their respective consoles ahead of time but it won’t be playable until it hits that launch time.

Where to buy ‘Crusader Kings 3’ for Playstation and Xbox

If you’re looking to pick up a physical copy of Crusader Kings III, it is available to purchase from a number of retailers.

The Playstation 5 version of the game is available from Game (£44.99, Game.co.uk ), Argos (£44.99, Argos.co.uk ) and Amazon (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk ). There is also a discounted version available from ShopTo (£38.85, Shopto.net ).

The game is also available on Xbox series X/S at all the same retailers: Game (£44.99, Game.co.uk ), Argos (£44.99, Argos.co.uk ) and Amazon (£44.99, Amazon.co.uk ). And once again, there is a discounted version available from ShopTo (£38.85, Shopto.net ).

Want to know what games we're looking forward to? Read our full list of upcoming PS5 games for 2022

