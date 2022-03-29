ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live as the Royal Family arrives at Prince Philip’s memorial service

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Senior members of the Royal family and other invited guests are arriving at Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip ’s memorial.

The Queen , who has been heavily involved in planning the event, will be in attendance to pay respect to her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last April.

Boris Johnson , the prime minister, is also expected to be present, alongside other royals and 500 representatives from Philip’s patronages.

Tuesday’s ceremony will pay tribute to the Duke’s dedication to “family, nation and Commonwealth”.

