Lebanese PM staying put to ensure May polls go ahead, he says

By Reuters
 1 day ago
BEIRUT, March 29 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Najib Mikati said on Tuesday he would stay put as prime minister to avoid giving anyone an excuse to delay parliamentary elections scheduled for May 15.

The polls are the first since Lebanon's 2019 financial implosion and protests that drew thousands of people into the streets angry at the ruling elite, seen as responsible for decades of waste and corruption.

"I won't be dragged into resigning so that it is not an excuse for obstructing parliamentary elections," Mikati said in televised remarks outside a session of parliament.

"This is a reason for not resigning," Mikati said, noting he had called for a vote of confidence in his government - a demand that was declined by House Speaker Nabih Berri.

Mikati said his request followed critical statements by some officials about his government. He was not specific.

Visibly irritated, Mikati said that the electoral interests of some parties were harming attempts by the government to extract Lebanon from its most serious crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

Mikati's government, named "Together to the Rescue", has not managed to agree on financial and reform measures demanded by Western donors and the International Monetary Fund, from whom Lebanon is seeking to secure an aid package.

Earlier this month, Mikati, a billionaire tycoon and three-time prime minister, said he wouldn't run for a seat in the 128-member legislature, saying he wanted to make room for new faces.

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick Macfie

Reuters

Reuters

384K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

