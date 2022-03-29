ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Supreme Court: It’s legal to jail material witnesses to get them to testify at a murder trial

By Edmund H. Mahony, Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

The state Supreme Court has ruled against a convicted teenaged killer who claimed prosecutors violated his fair trial rights when they jailed reluctant witnesses to compel their appearance at his trial, but the justices admonished prosecutors to use caution before doing so in the future.

“This appeal requires us to consider the extent to which the detention of witnesses in order to secure their attendance at a criminal trial constitutes coercion that implicates the due process rights of a criminal defendant, as well as the practices that a trial court may employ to mitigate the potentially coercive effects of the detention process,” the court wrote.

The court’s decision arose from the conviction and imprisonment for 47 years of Damarquis Gray of New Haven. Gray was 15 in 2014 when he became involved in a dispute with other young people and killed the victim, 20-year-old Durrell Law, by shooting him in the back.

It took years — and a grand jury investigation — to prosecute the case because the group of mostly teenaged witnesses to the shooting moved out of state, could not be found or, when they were, refused to cooperate with investigators.

Eventually, police located three witnesses, two teenaged young women and a 20-year old man, and they were held in jail for one or two nights to guarantee their appearance as prosecution witnesses.

At issue in the appeal was the question of whether arrest and forcible detention of innocent witnesses to secure cooperation is so intimidating and disruptive that it raises questions about the reliability of their testimony.

Lisa Steele, who represented Gray in his unsuccessful appeal, applauded the court’s caution about detaining future material witnesses, but said the decision misreads the coercive effect of incarceration. One of the young women who was detained was five months pregnant and the second was concerned that her own young child would be placed in the custody of the state Department of Children and Families while she was held.

“I understand the court saying, ‘Well, we are just trying to coerce them to show up.’ And that is different from telling them what to say,” Steele said. “But there is also the question of, ‘Do the witnesses not realize that if they just repeat what the prosecutor wants and expects them to say, they go home faster?’ And the prosecutor is the one asking for them to be held. And if they say what they are expected to say, maybe they don’t have stay overnight for a second night, a third night.”

In the unanimous decision written by Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson, the court recognized the trauma of forcible incarceration. But the court said it found nothing in the case record suggesting the witness testimony was unreliable.

At the same time, the court noted its long held proposition that citizens have an obligation to contribute to the administration of justice.

“This court has long recognized that ‘It is the duty of all good citizens when legally required to do so to testify to any facts within their knowledge affecting [the] public interest and ... [that] no one has a natural right to be protected in his refusal to discharge that duty,’ ” the court wrote.

“Our review of the record establishes that the detentions of the witnesses in this case did not have the coercive influence over their testimony necessary to give rise to a due process violation,” the court wrote.

“Most significant, each witness received the benefit of appointed counsel to advocate for their due process rights, and conditions of confinement and release,” the court wrote. “The jury was aware of the circumstances underlying the testimony of (the three witnesses) as each testified that they were not in court testifying voluntarily and had been detained as material witnesses but were giving testimony without any influence or seeking favor.”

In addition, the court noted that one of the detained witnesses was instructed by the court that it was his appearance in court that would dictate his release from custody, not the substance of what he said.

All three made it clear to the jurors they had resisted testifying out of fear of being labeled “a snitch.” One testified that she feared what might happen “outside in the community ... after this testimony.”

The court said Gray’s lawyer had the opportunity to cross-examine the detained material witnesses, but did not raise the issue of whether detention made their reliability suspect.

After affirming the use of detention and compelled testimony in Gray’s case, the court urged caution in the future.

“As is evident from the rules of practice applicable to the release of criminal defendants, there are numerous means available to ensure that a witness appears to testify in court that are less restrictive than incarceration,” the court said. “This court has long recognized that ‘It is the duty of all good citizens when legally required to do so to testify to any facts within their knowledge affecting [the] public interest and . . . [that] no one has a natural right to be protected in his refusal to discharge that duty.’’’

“This important duty and state interest, however, do not diminish a witness’ interest in not being subject to overly restrictive means of ensuring his or her appearance. Consistent with our long established practice with respect to criminal defendants, we emphasize that our trial courts should always employ the least restrictive means necessary to ensure a witness’ appearance at trial. To mitigate the unavoidably coercive effects of the detention process, we also urge our trial courts, as the trial court did (in Gray’s case), to instruct detained witnesses that only their presence is compelled and that the substance of their testimony will not be considered in determining when they will be released from custody,” the court said.

“Second, we note that a court should refrain from referencing the power of the state, particularly that of the Department of Children and Families, in responding to a witness’ concern about obtaining childcare while the witness is detained on a material witness warrant,” the court wrote. “The invocation of the involvement of the Department of Children and Families ... could have had an unduly coercive effect, and trial courts should avoid making such references whenever possible in order to avoid the appearance of undue coercion.”

The court also said detained witnesses should have priority over other witnesses in the order in which they testify.

