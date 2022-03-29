White Sox bringing Miller Lite back to the ballpark; Bud Light and Goose Island are out

A beer vendor sells a Miller Lite as the Chicago White Sox play the Washington Nationals on June 24, 2011, at U.S. Cellular Field E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Just in time for opening day, the White Sox are making a franchise-altering trade: Miller Lite is back at Guaranteed Rate Field — and Bud Light and Goose Island are out.

Five years after severing a long-standing sponsorship deal with Molson Coors, the White Sox are reuniting with the Chicago-based beer company for a multiyear deal that will once again have the ballpark awash in Miller Lite, the sides announced Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Molson Coors becomes the White Sox’s domestic beer, craft beer and hard seltzer marketing partner, the beer company said in a statement. In addition to Miller Lite, baseball fans can expect to see brands such as Leinenkugel’s, Vizzy Hard Seltzer and ZOA Energy Drink at the ballpark, Molson Coors said.

Though marketing sponsorships at ballparks and stadiums can’t legally equate to product placement, it is an inevitable result of such deals.

After a 30-year relationship between the White Sox and Molson Coors — then known as Miller Coors — broke down after the 2016 season, the baseball club inked a series of smaller beer sponsorship deals, including with Constellation Brands, owner of Mexican beer brands such as Modelo Especial and Corona, which continues as the team’s imported beer sponsor.

In 2018, Anheuser-Busch, the nation’s largest beer company, became the White Sox’s beer sponsor , and began pushing Chicago-based Goose Island particularly hard as the team’s craft beer partner. The relationship included Goose Island’s introduction of a White Sox-branded golden ale in 2020. Anheuser-Busch bought Goose Island in 2011 .

In a statement to Eater Chicago , Goose Island President Todd Ahsmann confirmed the brewery would stop making White Sox Golden Ale: “We are very proud of everything we accomplished together over the last few years, and we look forward to more ways to connect with Chicago fans,” he said.

Anheuser-Busch products, including Goose Island, remain fixtures at Wrigley Field thanks to a long-standing sponsorship deal between that beer company and the Cubs .

Also out at Guaranteed Rate Field as a result of Molson Coors’ return will be Chicago’s Revolution Brewing, which had become a smaller-scale sponsor , including a taproom above left field that will be renamed for Vizzy Hard Seltzer. Revolution’s chief strategy officer, Doug Veliky, said the brewery was open to maintaining a relationship with the White Sox, but “they decided to go in another direction.”

Last year, Revolution launched a marketing sponsorship with another professional Chicago sports team, Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire.

The renewed partnership between the White Sox and Molson Coors will provide the beer company “prominent branding throughout the ballpark” that includes “LED video boards, extensive in-game advertising and promotional features, multiple promotional giveaway experience in 2022, as well as promotions in market,” Molson Coors said in a news release.

The deal also includes naming rights of multiple spaces across Guaranteed Rate Field, including the Miller Lite Landing in right field (previously The Goose Island), Leinenkugel’s Craft Lodge (formerly the Goose Island Craft Kave) and the Vizzy View Bar (formerly the Revolution Sox Social Tap Room).

Guaranteed Rate Field has long been known as an incubator for local and craft beers beyond those owned by its official beer sponsors, and that will continue, a White Sox spokesperson said.

The White Sox’s relationship with Molson Coors began in 1986, with a deal between the baseball team and Miller Brewing Co.

