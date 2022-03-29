ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporticast: Record $850 Million Public Subsidy For NFL’s Buffalo Bills

By Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick
 1 day ago
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the record-breaking $850 million public subsidy secured by the Buffalo Bills for a new NFL stadium in Western New York.

That money—$600 million of which is coming from the state, $250 million from the county—eclipses the previous record of $750 million secured by the Raiders for their new Las Vegas venue. The entire Bills project is expected to cost $1.4 billion, meaning the team and NFL are only footing about 31% of the overall cost. The timing here worked out especially well for the NFL club—New York State has a lot of federal funds coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and politicians are typically hesitant to rock the boat when it comes to local sports franchises.

The hosts also discuss the NCAA tournament , which is down to four teams: Duke, UNC, Villanova and Kansas. It’s a high-profile foursome, punctuated by the fact that Duke and UNC, one of the sport’s best rivalries, will meet for the first time in the NCAA tournament, in the Final Four, in Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season. The tournament has played out well for TV partners CBS and Turner, which typically root for fun upset stories (like the Saint Peter’s Peacocks) to give way to a Final Four packed with the sport’s most popular programs.

Lastly, the hosts discuss the latest in the Chelsea sale. The process has been narrowed to four bid groups, all of which are led by U.S. sports team owners. As if the sale couldn’t become more complex, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday that current Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is suffering from signs of having been poisoned.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple , Google , Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)

Sportico

Sporticast: Chelsea Bids, Arctos Buys, and NCAA Balls

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in the Chelsea sale. Initial bids are due by the end of the week, and interest has come from billionaires on all six inhabited continents. The process is shrouded in uncertainty over how much say embattled owner Roman Abramovich has in the process and where the proceeds will go. That doesn’t seem to have dampened interest, with a list of prominent billionaires—among them Vivek Ranadive, Ken Griffin, Nick Candy,...
MLB
Sportico

MLB’s Youngest Manager Marmol Launches Sports Education App

Click here to read the full article. St. Louis Cardinals first-year manager Oliver Marmol learned from the best. The youngest current leader of an MLB team said he’s gotten to his position by getting to ask questions of players, coaches and Hall of Famers in the organization since being drafted by St. Louis in 2007. Now, he wants to give more students of the game that opportunity. Marmol co-founded Versus (VS) with his wife, Amber, to offer interactive, educational content and mentorship to aspiring athletes. The service will start with baseball and softball instruction, with plans to expand to soccer and...
MLB
Sportico

ESPN’s $167.5 Million Booth Bet Unlikely to Shake Up NFL TV Ratings

Click here to read the full article. In spiriting away Joe Buck and Troy Aikman from Fox Sports, ESPN has not only utterly transformed its Monday Night Football booth, but it has punched a ragged hole in its rival’s Sunday afternoon NFL showcase. And while both sides can make a case for having made all the right moves, the tectonic talent shift probably won’t have an outsized impact on the fall ratings scorecard. While there will be much scrutiny as to how the Buck-Aikman transplant takes, establishing causality is next to impossible when it comes to gauging the impact a broadcast crew...
NFL
Syracuse.com

When will construction begin on new $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium?

Palm Beach, Fla. — Most of the important details about the new $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium are now public knowledge: It’ll be open air with a capacity between 60-62,00 seats, across the street from the current stadium, and the public could foot most of the bill -- $850 million to be exact -- if legislators approve the current proposal.
NFL
State
Kansas State
The Spun

Bills Reach Agreement On Stadium: NFL World Reacts

It’s official, a new stadium is on its way to Orchard Park, New York. On Monday, The Buffalo News reported that the NFL’s next billion dollar stadium will be home to the Bills. Per reporter Jason Wolf, “Buffalo Bills, New York State & Erie County reach ‘ironclad’ 30-year...
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s What The New Bills Stadium Could Look Like

If you didn't hear the news on Monday, the Buffalo Bills will have a brand new stadium coming to Orchard Park. The Bills, Erie County and New York State reached an agreement on a 30-year lease for an open-air stadium to be built across from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The expected completion for the new stadium is 2026, which means four more seasons to be played at Highmark Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Admit They’ve Received Wide Receiver Trade Offers

Now that the Miami Dolphins have Tyreek Hill, teams have checked to see if they’ll part with another wide receiver. According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, the Dolphins have received inquiries on DeVante Parker. However, per Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier isn’t actively...
NFL
Bradenton Herald

Buffalo Bills Stadium Update: Still Some Obstacles to Clear

As the April Fool's Day deadline to submit the New York State budget looms for governor Kathy Hochul, funding for the Buffalo Bills' proposed new stadium remains a tricky political proposition. The NFL's owners won't present a problem. They are expected to vote unanimously this week at the league meetings...
NFL
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Actively Seeking Another Big Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver room will look awfully different next season, that’s for sure. Last week, the Chiefs shocked the NFL world by sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a plethora of draft picks. Shortly after that trade was finalized, they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal.
NFL
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s big request to Dolphins after trade, revealed

The Miami Dolphins immediately beefed up their wide receiver depth chart when they acquired superstar Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Dolphins pay a big price to acquire Hill’s services. but the former Chiefs star was immediately paid like the league’s best wide receiver, as he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise. However, Hill reportedly wanted something more than just the money. The star wideout made a request of the Dolphins after the trade, as reported by Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Could Get A New Stadium: NFL World Reacts

During the NFL’s Annual League Meeting this Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan had an interesting admission about the future of the team. When asked about potential new stadium options, Donovan revealed that the Chiefs have considered options in the state of Kansas. Of course, the Chiefs love...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Admits They Missed Big Penalty During The Playoffs

This Tuesday, the NFL held its Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. At point during the event, the NFL released a statement on the Bills-Chiefs game from the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The NFL claims Tyreek Hill should’ve been penalized for taunting because he gave the Bills’ defense...
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Bills bring back two O-Linemen in free agency deals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two key offensive linemen will be re-joining the Buffalo Bills in two separate deals made on Monday. OL Ike Boettger will return on a one-year deal. Boettger went undrafted out of Iowa in 2018 but has turned into a key starter on the Bills...
NFL
NBC Sports

Kansas City mayor wants to keep Chiefs as team considers a move to the suburbs

The Chiefs may be the next team in the hunt for a new stadium. Chiefs President Mark Donovan told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that the team has considered options in the state of Kansas, in the suburbs of Kansas City, Missouri, and that the Chiefs have been pitched by Kansas developers on stadium options.
NFL
Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

