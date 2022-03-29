ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BITTER BLAST: Keeping track of frigid temps in NYC

News 12's Katie Lusso is out in Brooklyn bringing you the latest on cold temperatures hitting New York City Tuesday morning.

