Corpus Christi, TX

City redistricting set to reach a conclusion

 1 day ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council will take a final vote on the city's redistricting plan. That plan has been a subject of debate for the last few weeks as the City adjusts district boundaries for equal voter...

