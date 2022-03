The UConn women’s basketball team was trying to get to the Final Four against NC State but senior big Dorka Juhasz unfortunately suffered a nasty injury. Injuries have been a hardship for UConn women’s basketball throughout the 2021-22 season, most notably having to endure a large part of the season without superstar guard Paige Bueckers. With Bueckers back in the lineup, though, the Huskies have been rolling through March Madness, leading to Monday night’s matchup with No. 1-seed NC State in the Elite Eight.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO