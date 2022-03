Primary school staff have spoken of their shock after one of their colleagues was charged with murdering a man found buried in a back garden.Eastfield Academy in Northampton said the death of Nicholas Billingham is an “appalling tragedy that will shake our school community” after Fiona Beal was formally accused of his murder.Beal, a 48-year-old teacher, allegedly killed Mr Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.In a statement, a school spokeswoman said: “We were shocked and saddened to hear that one of our teaching staff has been charged with a very serious offence and is now remanded in custody.“We...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO