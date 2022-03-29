ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Clock Could Be Ticking On Another Miami Beach Curfew This Weekend

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOT9J_0esqH0bT00

Will there be another spring break curfew in Miami Beach this weekend? Commissioner Steven Meiner says that's the question as he discusses the issue with the City Manager and Police Chief. The midnight-to-6-am weekend curfew went into effect when the city declared a state of emergency after five people were shot in a two-night period. Nine police officers have been injured and more than 100 guns seized since spring breakers started heading toward South Beach.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA

13K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow NewsRadio WFLA and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Joe Duncan

Florida City Officially Ranked the Most Dangerous City in Florida

Florida cities have seen an astonishing rise in violent crime lately. Florida City is the most dangerous city in Florida in 2022. When we think of crime taking place in Florida cities, a few of the big names usually come to mind first. Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville all roll off the tongue naturally when we're asked to guess the most dangerous city in Florida.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Curfew On Miami Beach After Mayor Declares State Of Emergency Following Spring Break Shootings

MIAMI BEACH (CBS Miami) – After a busy spring break weekend marred by two shootings in the entertainment district, Miami Beach is taking action. Monday afternoon, Mayor Dan Gelber, City Manager Alina Hudak, Police Chief Richard Clements, and city commissioners announced a state of emergency and new specific measures for spring break crowd control. “We’re signing an executive order that is going to implement a curfew at midnight beginning Wednesday night, Thursday morning at 12:01, going through the weekend,” said Gelber. The curfew will be in effect for 23rd Street to Southpoint Drive from the ocean to the bay. There will be a meeting...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Bradenton Herald

Vince Vaughn is a Florida man now - and spending quality time at the beach

Someone buy this man a guayabera. Vince Vaughn was spotted over the weekend at Bang Model Volleyball tournament on the sands of Miami Beach, decked out in all black. Locals know that this color doesn’t mesh well with our sunny climate, but we will cut the actor some slack. The Minneapolis native was raised outside Chicago, so he is likely used to dressing for cold weather in March.
Daily Mail

Billionaire banking heir, 31, is killed by boat propeller after leaping into ocean to save his fiancee, 30, who was accidentally knocked overboard by captain during Key Largo fishing competition

The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire was killed in a horrific boating accident in Florida after he was maimed by the vessel's propeller during a fishing competition when he jumped in the water to save his fiancée - who was accidentally knocked overboard by the ship's captain. Juan Carlos...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Beach#Curfew#Guns#Spring Breakers#Clock#Nbc6
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Miami

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for decades to build their fortune.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
Ash Jurberg

Who are the 3 richest people in Miami?

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the three richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the three wealthiest people in Miami. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
MIAMI, FL
WESH

Spring breakers descend on Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The start of spring break was a mix of clouds and sun, probably topping out at 72 to 73 degrees. But for many coming from the cold north, that's downright balmy. "We knew we wanted to go to Florida, I've never been to the Atlantic...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy