Clock Could Be Ticking On Another Miami Beach Curfew This Weekend
Will there be another spring break curfew in Miami Beach this weekend? Commissioner Steven Meiner says that's the question as he discusses the issue with the City Manager and Police Chief. The midnight-to-6-am weekend curfew went into effect when the city declared a state of emergency after five people were shot in a two-night period. Nine police officers have been injured and more than 100 guns seized since spring breakers started heading toward South Beach.
