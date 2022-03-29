ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew to accompany Queen to Philip’s memorial service and have front row seat

 1 day ago
The Duke of York is taking centre stage at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial as he accompanies the Queen to the poignant occasion.

Andrew is travelling with his mother by car from Windsor Castle to Westminster Abbey.

The decision comes despite Andrew paying millions out of court earlier this month to settle a civil sexual assault case.

It will be seen as a major signal of support from the monarch to her second son.

The Dean of Westminster is expected to escort the Queen to her seat when she makes the short walk from Poets’ Corner to the Lantern, with Andrew following behind.

The duke, who stepped down from public life over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has a front row seat in the Abbey, sitting close to his other siblings.

On his left will be his brother, the Earl of Wessex and Edward’s family, the Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Across the aisle on his right will the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princes of Wales and the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YSOpW_0esqGlPw00
Princess Charlotte and Prince George will attend the service with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Kensington Palace/PA) (PA Archive)

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also attend with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and will sit behind the Queen.

Behind Andrew and Edward’s family will be Peter Phillips, and Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughters.

Hundreds of people including nearly 30 foreign royals and scores of representatives from Philip’s charities are gathering for the special thanksgiving service in honour of the country’s longest serving consort.

It is a poignant occasion for the Queen to remember her husband of 73 years among family and friends, after the limitations imposed on the duke’s funeral during the pandemic.

