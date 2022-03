LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s first weekend of spring is forecast to be a little chilly. A fast-moving system bearing down on Southern California promises to bring a little bit of much-needed rain and a lot more gusty winds. A weak sea breeze will bring temperatures down and make way for low clouds and fog Friday night along the coasts and into some valleys by Saturday morning, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Amber Lee. Saturday will cooler, with temperatures mostly in the mid-to-upper 60s, a change from the upper 70s Southern California has been enjoying this week. Gusty winds are expected...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO