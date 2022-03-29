ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Rhino of Kyiv

By Elliot Ackerman
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1syHlj_0esqFWA800
Laurent Van der Stockt / Le Monde / Getty

The Ukrainian writer-director Oleh Sentsov will not be at the Venice Film Festival this year; or the one in Sofia, Bulgaria; or the one in Istanbul; or any of the others where his film Rhino is premiering. When I met Sentsov in Kyiv, it wasn’t as a filmmaker but rather as a soldier. My train from Lviv arrived late, after curfew, and the police informed me that regardless of my press pass, I would have to sleep in the station. Eventually I was able to hitch a ride to my hotel with the Red Cross, but, in the process of trying to avoid a night on the floor of the station, a friend put me in touch with Sentsov, who was nearby and offered to help. This was how I found myself having breakfast with him in a basement restaurant the following morning. I was interested in talking about Rhino, which I hadn’t yet seen. He was far more interested in talking about the war.

Sentsov, like many Ukrainians, was eager to point out that Russia’s current assault on Ukraine is simply an escalation of a war it has waged since 2014, when it annexed Crimea and invaded the Donbas. That year, Russian authorities arrested Sentsov, a native of Crimea, on charges of “suspicion of plotting terrorist acts.” He was sentenced to 20 years and shipped to an Arctic prison. He endured torture and, to protest his conditions, survived a 145-day hunger strike. After five years, the Russians released him in a prisoner swap.

As we sat in the restaurant, Sentsov brought up a map on his phone’s partially shattered screen. He pointed to Hostomel, a suburb of Kyiv near the Dnipro River. The unit in the territorial-defense forces of which he is deputy commander comprises about 75 soldiers. When I asked him his rank—lieutenant, captain, major—he said he didn’t have one. When I asked him his unit’s designation—a platoon, a company, or even a battalion—he said they simply called themselves “a squad.” Rank and formal military terms weren’t something they worried about. “We don’t need organization in that way,” he explained. “What matters is that each person does their part against the orcs.”

Every side in war chooses a derogatory name for its adversary, and the Ukrainians seem to have settled on theirs for the Russians. There is also, in war, a phenomenon in which names of ordinary places assume exalted status when they become synonymous with battlefield victories. As Sentsov traced last month’s fighting north of Kyiv on his phone, a few of the neighborhoods he pointed out—Irpin, Moschun, Horenka—were already becoming part of this lexicon of valor. Sentsov said he was unsurprised by the Russian military’s poor performance. “Some of our volunteers in the territorial defense,” he noted, “served in the Soviet army, in Afghanistan. We know what the Russians are and are not capable of.”

Sentsov had a bad cough. He apologized, attributing it to many weeks spent sleeping in a trench in the cold. “One of the lessons you learn as a soldier,” he said, “is that your first weapon is not a rifle; it’s a spade.” When I asked what else soldiering had taught him, he laughed. “To survive in war, you have to learn many lessons very quickly. But the greatest lesson I’ve learned is that the real face of war, its true face, is one you can’t read about or watch on the news. You must see it with your own eyes.”

Conveying war’s true face sounded like a great challenge for a filmmaker, and soon Sentsov and I were discussing the war films directed by Stanley Kubrick, Oliver Stone, and Francis Ford Coppola, which captured something authentic and enduring. The finest films about war, he noted, were typically made long after the wars they portrayed. “You need time,” he added, “to separate from the events. You should only shoot about things you know well, and you must do so with a calm head—not a calm heart—but a calm head.”

Rhino, Sentsov’s latest, takes its title from the film’s eponymous protagonist, a young Ukrainian gangster whose nickname derives from the bruises and welts, earned in street brawls, that—according to his friends—have become a permanent fixture on his face, like the horn of a rhinoceros. It is a coming-of-age tale, set during the wild and hedonistic post-Communist ’90s, after Ukraine’s independence.

Sentsov insisted it wasn’t a political film. However, in nearly the same breath, he explained that to understand Vladimir Putin, one must understand both the ’80s and ’90s, decades that respectively embody two sides of Putin’s psyche. In the ’80s, Putin served as a KGB officer, a rule-bound instrument of the state. In the ’90s, Putin was, Sentsov claimed, a St. Petersburg gangster, like Rhino. In the film, when Rhino reflects on the trajectory of other gangsters’ careers, he observes, “The sly ones became politicians.”

It’s difficult not to read politics into Rhino’s suffering too, which at times seems analogous to Ukraine’s and, the more I learned of Sentsov’s story, his own. While Sentsov was in custody, he says, Russian authorities tortured him; however, when confronted by Sentsov’s lawyers, the Russians refused to open an investigation into the allegations, suggesting that Sentsov’s wounds were self-inflicted and that he was a sadomasochist. In Rhino, there are gruesome scenes of torture I’d rather not describe. Watching them, I felt as though I were watching Sentsov indict his torturers.

We spent the rest of the morning discussing war’s literature. One of Sentsov’s favorites is “A Perfect Day for Bananafish,” by J. D. Salinger, a short story about a traumatized combat veteran of the Second World War. Sentsov noted that, aside from this story, Salinger wrote little about the war, and that his legacy isn’t one of a war writer. I offered a different interpretation of Salinger—who landed on D-Day, fought in the Hürtgen Forest, and helped liberate Dachau. I’ve always maintained that Salinger wrote perhaps the greatest novel of World War II, The Catcher in the Rye, but he did so by handling his subject obliquely. Holden Caulfield’s voice, for which the novel is renowned, is the voice of a war veteran, to whom everyone is “a phony” and who wants to visit the ducks in Central Park to recover an innocence that will never return and perhaps never was. The novel’s last lines—“Don’t ever tell anybody anything. If you do, you start missing everybody”—are the quintessential sentiment of a combat veteran marked by loss.

Sentsov said he also liked The Catcher in the Rye, but that “A Perfect Day for Bananafish” remained his favorite. He pulled up the map on his phone again, this time showing me not battlefield positions, but rather neighborhoods around downtown Ukraine where I could still see the posters for Rhino, the ones promoters had plastered up in anticipation of its release, before the Russian invasion. He showed me a photograph of himself in a tuxedo standing on a red carpet in front of one of these posters, his date on his arm, the two of them smiling for the cameras. “This was at the Kyiv premiere,” he said. When I asked when that was, he stared up at the ceiling, as if assembling a puzzle of memories. “Five, six weeks ago.”

“Do you think you’ll ever make a film about the war?” I asked.

He said he wasn’t sure; he needed distance. He joked that perhaps he’d wind up like Salinger and make a film about the war by making a film about something else entirely.

“When the war’s over,” I said, “I hope you make a film about it.”

Then he corrected me. “We don’t say, ‘When the war is over.’ That’s not the language we use. We say, ‘After the victory.’” He coughed again. “Right now, I’m not thinking about films. I’m not a filmmaker. I’m a soldier until the victory.”

Comments / 8

ch
1d ago

The Ukraine needs to drive every Russian out of even the separatist areas, then carry the War into Russia. No end until Russia surrenders unconditionally. Ukraine has the opportunity to obtain justice for the Russian crimes against humanity that being committed in the Ukraine. Russia must be humiliated, limited, shattered, divided and destroyed for justice to be achieved. Anything less would let Putin, a hitler wanna be, get away with, literally, murder and it would be empowering him to invade other nations.

Reply(1)
12
lisa marecki
14h ago

He and his countrymen are PATRIOTS in a WAR not of their choosing. Looking forward to seeing your movie AFTER THE VICTORY my friend........

Reply
4
Related
The Atlantic

The Impossible Suddenly Became Possible

History has accelerated; the impossible has become possible. Shifts that no one imagined two weeks ago are unfolding with incredible speed. As it turns out, nations are not pieces in a game of Risk. They do not, as some academics have long imagined, have eternal interests or permanent geopolitical orientations, fixed motivations or predictable goals. Nor do human beings always react the way they are supposed to react. Last week, nobody who was analyzing the coming war in Ukraine imagined that the personal bravery of the Ukrainian president and his emotive calls for sovereignty and democracy could alter the calculations of foreign ministers, bank directors, business executives, and thousands of ordinary people. Few imagined that the Russian president’s sinister television appearances and brutal orders could alter, in just a few days, international perceptions of Russia.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Putin Doesn’t Realize How Much Warfare Has Changed

Otto von Bismarck once said that only a fool learns from his own mistakes. “I learn from other people’s,” the 19th-century German chancellor said. Astonishingly, the Russian army is repeating the past mistakes of its Soviet predecessor. In April 1945, Marshal Georgy Zhukov, under intense pressure from Stalin, sent his tank armies into Berlin without infantry support. Vladimir Putin’s forces not only made the same error; they even copied the way their forebears had attached odd bits of iron—including bed frames—to their tanks’ turrets in the hopes that the added metal would detonate anti-tank weapons prematurely. This did not save the Russian tanks. It simply increased their profile and attracted Ukrainian tank-hunting parties, just as the Soviet tanks in Berlin had drawn groups of Hitler Youth and SS, who attacked them with Panzerfausts.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why Can’t the West Admit That Ukraine Is Winning?

When I visited Iraq during the 2007 surge, I discovered that the conventional wisdom in Washington usually lagged the view from the field by two to four weeks. Something similar applies today. Analysts and commentators have grudgingly declared that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been blocked, and that the war is stalemated. The more likely truth is that the Ukrainians are winning.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Daily Mail

Zelensky's former press secretary tweets and then deletes message saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Kamala Harris becomes President after laughing during press conference

Volodymyr Zelensky's former press secretary tweeted then deleted a post on Thursday saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Vice President Kamala Harris were to one day be president after she awkwardly laughed through questions at a press conference in Poland when asked about the Ukrainian refugee crisis. 'It would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyiv#The Red Cross#Ukrainians#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
World War II
CBS News

Ukraine says Russia's Putin has "ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack" on Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine claimed on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack" on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The main electric supply to the plant — site of the 1986 explosion and meltdown that traumatized the world — was cut off on Wednesday, with Ukrainian authorities blaming Russia's invading forces for the blackout and warning that it could lead to "nuclear discharge."
EUROPE
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

84K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy