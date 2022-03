A jailed 32-year-old Lafayette man has been charged with trying to escape during hospital treatment over the weekend. Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Deputy Luke Kincaid went to Franciscan Health Lafayette on Creasy Lane in Lafayette as inmate Michael Mathews was being taken to the hospital for medical treatment, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. The court document did not describe the treatment for the reason for it.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO