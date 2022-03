Residents who enjoy the sounds of big band music can see a live performance next week and make a contribution to Ukraine relief efforts at the same time. The Villages Swing Band, under the direction of Lew Buckley, will perform starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Savannah Center. Tickets for Villages residents are $15 and are available at the door or from any band member.

