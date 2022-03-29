Ellwood providing Effingham County High School tennis program with positive net results

SPRINGFIELD — Effingham County’s first-year boys and girls tennis coach Zsofi Ellwood wants to be modest. During a parent-teacher meeting, she admitted to playing the sport to curious parents.

“I wasn’t going to beat on my chest,” she said.

So Ellwood (her maiden name Zsofia Golopencza) left out playing four years at Armstrong Atlantic State University, four times earning All-American honors in singles and doubles, four times capturing Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year accolades, accumulating a 151-9 record in singles and three times ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II singles.

And her first year as an assistant under Pirates coach Simon Earnshaw in 2005, Armstrong’s women won a national championship.

She wasn’t too bad.

“Simon ran the program so professionally, and he put a big emphasis on players taking care of their business in the classroom and that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Ellwood, who played at AASU from 2000-04. “(Being a good student) translates to tennis, because (players) would be focused on what’s at task.”

Ellwood, 43, who teaches special education at Effingham County Middle School, brings a unique background to the Rebels. She was born in Budapest, Hungary, and began playing tennis at the age of 6.

“My mom took me to the courts,” Ellwood said. “It was kind of a family tradition. My grandmother played and my mom played some. … I grew up in the Communist era. Sports were very competitive. The government paid for our junior development. You were required to show up day in and day out.”

After high school, Ellwood played in professional tournaments. A shoulder injury curtailed her pro career, but she still had a scholarship offer to play at Armstrong.

Three years removed from high school, without a full grasp of the English language, Ellwood was headed to the United States.

“Tennis was helping me get an education,” she said.

And Ellwood was among the catalysts for Armstrong’s emergence as a college tennis dynasty. From 2000 to 2014, under Earnshaw, Armstrong’s women were 160-2 in Peach Belt Conference regular-season play and won six national championships.

Ellwood went from playing tennis to coaching to tennis professional at The Landings to an assistant coach at South Effingham High before getting a job as director of recreation at The Club at Savannah Quarters.

Wanting to spend more time with her family, Ellwood took on teaching and coaching back in the Effingham County school district.

“I definitely got a lot out of tennis, didn’t I?” she said. “Every job I had was at least remotely related to tennis. I’m excited I can pass on the knowledge to these guys. Hopefully, they feel it’s as rewarding to them as it is to me.”

The ECHS boys and girls teams each have 7-1 records after topping South Effingham last week — an afternoon that reunited Ellwood with Mustangs coach Kristen Finlen, who also played at Armstrong. Ellwood and Finlen played some doubles matches together with the Pirates.

“I feel like there’s a lot I can teach (high school players),” Ellwood said. “(I stress) they can control their side of the court so limit the unforced errors. Play with pride, don’t just lay down and die when the other person is up three games. Definitely, (on) the technical side, there are some strokes I’d like to help with. In doubles, we have to work on strategy, for sure.

“We have a big freshman class so there’s plenty these kids can learn.”

If they’re smart, they’ll listen because Ellwood has been there, done that.

Her credentials?

“The mother of one of the players went to Armstrong when I was there, so she might have told someone,” Ellwood said.