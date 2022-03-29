ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

THURSTON: Ballots Mailed to Military and Overseas Voters for the April 26 Special Election

By Thurston County News Release
ifiberone.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA – The Thurston County Auditor’s Elections Division mailed over 1,000 Special Election ballots to military and overseas voters registered in Thurston County. Ballot envelopes...

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: RNC warns Democrats will 'pay the price' for trying to undermined election integrity after lawsuit over ballot counting caused Texas vote administrator to resign

The Republican National Committee is warning Democrats to uphold election integrity in the 2022 midterms after a GOP Election Integrity team effort caused Harris County, Texas' Democratic Election Administrator to resign for failing to count all the ballots from the primary elections earlier this month within the required 24 hours.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee election staff mailing ballots, drop boxes to be staffed

MILWAUKEE - Absentee ballots for the April 5 elections are on their way to voters, but options for returning those ballots are changing. The 24/7 drop boxes that voters may be used to are now covered and locked. A judge ruled they are illegal in a case that is still working its way through the court system. However, there is one type of drop box that is allowed – and Milwaukee plans to let voters use it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olympia, WA
Elections
Olympia, WA
Government
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
City
Olympia, WA
Thurston County, WA
Elections
Thurston County, WA
Government
KTAR.com

Nearly 90% of Arizona voters plan to cast midterm ballots, most before Election Day, poll finds

PHOENIX – Arizonans are eager to vote, mostly early, in this year’s hotly contested midterm elections, according to poll results released Thursday. Polling done this month by Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights found that 87% of registered Arizona voters are likely to vote — 65% very likely — in November, when high-profile races for governor and both chambers of Congress will top the ballots.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Registered Voters#Ballots#City Limits#The Elections Division
WWEEK

One of These Republicans Could Actually Be Your Next Governor

One Thursday evening in February, hundreds of maskless Republicans packed into The River Church, a nondenominational evangelical house of worship located in a Salem strip mall. While all the leading GOP candidates for governor were there, pitching an alternative to four decades of Democratic rule in Oregon, it wasn’t your...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
landline.media

Parking, restroom bills pass in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money to keep the state’s rest areas open, preserving vital parking, and they passed a bill to ensure that truckers who work at the state’s ports have access to restrooms there. Listen to our full show. Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

‘Depressing’ Washington Small Town Named ‘Ugliest City” in the Entire State

Aberdeen is reportedly the ugliest city in Washington State. Known as the "Gateway to the Olympic Peninsula", the beautiful city of Aberdeen, Washington, has developed a terrible reputation. Citings of an abundance of meth users and being the birthplace of Nirvana rockstar member, Kurt Cobain, it's not hard to imagine why the city is recognized for being "depressing". Aberdeen has also unfortunately been named the "ugliest" city in the entire state by travel.alot.com.
ABERDEEN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy