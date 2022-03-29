ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia police are trying a new strategy to bring down the murder rate

By Martin Kaste
WAMU
 1 day ago

Philadelphia last year broke its own records...

wamu.org

CBS News

Philadelphia police say mass shooting was hired hit

Police say a mass shooting that left one person dead and six injured in Philadelphia last September was the result of a hired hit carried out on a busy street in the middle of the afternoon, reports CBS Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond says 26-year-old Steven Jones was standing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
9NEWS

Police release new photos related to shuttle driver's murder

DENVER — Police released photos related to the shooting death of a hotel shuttle driver, hoping to spur new leads. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Wesley Rosander's silver Ford truck was stolen about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 from a hotel parking lot near East 32nd Avenue and Airport Boulevard in Aurora.
DENVER, CO
City of Philadelphia Hobbles Police with Dangerous New Ordinance

Last year, Philadelphia’s city council passed an ordinance called “Achieving Driving Equality.” The bill, signed into law in October and going into effect earlier this month, prohibits the Philadelphia Police Department from stopping drivers who are violating certain aspects of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code. Unfortunately, the ordinance ignores common sense, stops the police department from enforcing the duly enacted laws of Pennsylvania, and disregards established precedent from the U.S. Supreme Court. In short, the city has joined Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in fostering disorder and lawlessness in the City of Brotherly Love.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
buzzfeednews.com

Police Fatally Shot A 12-Year-Old Boy In The Back After A Bullet Struck A Cop Car

Police in Philadelphia fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in the back moments after a bullet struck an unmarked police car on Tuesday evening. The victim, identified as Thomas Siderio, was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center minutes after he was shot while allegedly holding a gun and running away from two officers, police said. Authorities described him as a white male.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

MURDER SUICIDE: Police Release Details In Father-Son Slayings At BWMC

A man killed his dad and then turned the gun on himself in the parking lot of a Maryland hospital the evening of Wednesday, March 16, authorities said. Kintrell T. Mceachern Jr., 24, was visiting family at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie when he shot his dad, 40-year-old Kintrell T. Mceachern Sr., in the parking lot, Anne Arundel County police said. This happened around 5:30 p.m.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Father of man accused of attacking homeless in DC and NYC says he’s ‘crushed’ about arrest

The father of the man arrested for the shooting of multiple homeless men in Washington DC and New York says he is ‘crushed’ at the allegations facing his son.Gerald Brevard III was taken into custody in Washington DC on Tuesday and his father, Gerald Brevard Jr, told The Daily Beast that he was stunned at the violence that had unfolded.“This has all come as a surprise. I never thought he would be violent. He was always mild-mannered,”said Mr Brevard Jr, who lives in Las Vegas.Mr Brevard III was unarmed when he was apprehended in the nation’s capital and he...
Vice

Man Who Allegedly Shot 5 Homeless Men in NYC and DC Has Been Arrested

Police have arrested the man who allegedly shot five homeless people in the streets of Washington, D.C., and New York over the last two weeks and killed two of them. The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Gerald Brevard III, multiple news outlets reported. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have confirmed the arrest took place sometime around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and said the suspect was transported to the Metropolitan Police’s homicide branch for an interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Baltimore Sun

‘Sloppy police work’: Jury acquits man accused of killing ex-Maryland football player

A Baltimore jury acquitted a man Wednesday on all charges in the killing of former University of Maryland football player David Mackall Jr. Charged with first-degree murder, Kalim Satterfield’s trial lasted four days and hinged almost entirely on the statements of two witnesses to the shooting, Mackall’s girlfriend and her father, who had identified Satterfield from police photo arrays. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

DC police arrest 2 in Southwest fentanyl overdoses that left 9 dead

Police in D.C. said two people have been arrested in a string of deadly fentanyl overdoses, and one person is in custody in the killing of a Special Police officer. On Wednesday, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee provided an update on a series of fentanyl-related drug overdoses in January involving 14 people, of which nine died, in Southwest.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

