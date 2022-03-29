ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit recalled due to undeclared milk

By Web Staff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vgdh_0esqD0Ax00

NAPERVILLE, IL - Wilton Industries, Inc. Has issued a voluntary recall of Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit due to an undeclared ingredient.

A milk allergen missing from the “Contains” statement. The ingredient list on the package lists “Skim Milk Powder” as an ingredient, however the “Contains” statement did not include “Milk” as required.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit was a 2022 Easter seasonal item distributed nationally through retail stores and ecommerce including www.wilton.com in the United States.

This voluntary recall impacts lots 22005, 22006 and 22007. The lot code can be found on the side or bottom of the box. The Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit has UPC code: 0070896117274

As of March 28, 2022, no illness has been reported due to an allergic reaction to milk.

This labeling oversight was brought to attention as a result of a consumer inquiry. An internal review has been conducted.

If any consumers have questions about this voluntary recall they can send an email to productrecall@wilton.com or contact our Customer Care Team at 1-800-794-5866 Monday to Thursday 8am-4:30pm CST, Friday 8am-1pm CST.

Comments / 0

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

