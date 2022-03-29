This former Peoria TV reporter is going national as a new NBC News correspondent

Maggie Vespa is returning home, or at least close to it.

The Peoria native and longtime television-news reporter is becoming a Chicago-based correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC. NBCUniversal announced the move late last week.

On her Twitter page, Vespa stated she'll be reporting across all the network's platforms.

"For an Illinois kid who grew up watching NBC, this is a true honor," Vespa wrote.

For the past seven-plus years, Vespa has worked as a reporter and anchor at KGW-TV in Portland, Ore. Her most recent duty was host of "The Story," a KGW weeknight news program that specializes in in-depth reporting of local and regional issues.

On the air:Here are 5 former Peorians who became famous in television news

In a previous role at KGW, Vespa made national headlines instead of reporting them. A 2019 Facebook post from a viewer chided Vespa for her wardrobe.

"Just wanted to let you know that the clothes you've been wearing, especially those crazy pants that ride half way up your torso, are not cool looking, in any way! ... You're way too pretty to look so foolish," the poster stated.

Vespa responded, in words and in video telecast on KGW.

"Public female figures face this garbage from entitled, unhinged strangers a lot," she wrote. "My wonderfully supportive male coworkers are routinely baffled by it, as it's almost never a two-way street."

Subsequent attention and reaction came from The New York Times, The Washington Post and the TV program “Inside Edition,” among other sources.

In 2020, Vespa won a Northwest Regional Emmy Award for best news anchor. The region includes TV stations in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

Peoria's fame:Why is Peoria famous? Here are 7 reasons

Before she moved to the Pacific Northwest, the Dunlap High School alum spent two years at KGUN-TV in Tucson, Ariz.

Following her graduation from the University of Illinois and prior to her arrival in Tucson, Vespa worked for WEEK-TV (25) and Heart of Illinois ABC (19) in the Peoria area.

Vespa's mother, Kay Vespa, was a reporter/anchor in Peoria television in the 1970s.