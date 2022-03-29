ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow on the red carpet: Caterpillar often alongside actors in Oscar-celebrated movies

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal Star
Journal Star
 1 day ago
Caterpillar has been involved with some of the most famous movies in history, such as "Aliens" and the "Transformers" franchise, as well as with the building of one of the most famous American landmarks – the famous Hollywood sign.

Lee Fosburgh, Caterpillar's heritage services manager, oversees a wide variety of Caterpillar's historical documents, photographs, antique machines and more.

"We have a collection," Fosburgh said, "in a facility that's 13,000 square feet but there's, I think we claim there's like eight football fields of just paper records. But we also have artifacts, we have antique machine collection of Caterpillar machines, we've over a million photographs, you know. It's kind of everything just (in) Caterpillar history..."

Caterpillar, Fosburgh said, was originally formed by two different companies – Holt Manufacturing Company and C.L. Best Tractor Co. He also maintains their records as well as any companies Caterpillar absorbs.

Caterpillar machines have appeared in some of the most recognizable movies and franchises of all time. CAT machines have made appearances a certain James Bond film.

"Probably the craziest thing that we've had," Fosburgh said. "...There was a 'James Bond' movie called 'Skyfall,' and there was a hydraulic excavator that was used in that movie that was on top of like, during a train while (it) was moving and it was kind of moving around during a chase scene... We had that in our collection for a while, the actual one that was used in the movie. But what Caterpillar did was, to make it available for everyone to see it, we actually donated it to the Ian Fleming Foundation."

A very recognizable use of Caterpillar machinery takes place in the 1986 sequel, "Aliens," when Sigourney Weaver's character, Ripley, wears the Power Loader suit in a fight with the titular alien.

While the robotic suit used in the movie is a work of fiction, those involved in creating the suit for on-screen use knew they wanted a recognizable brand on the suit.

"...they created this suit that, you know, the people wore in the movies, but what they wanted to put on the suit was our logo," Fosburgh said. "So it wasn't really a product, per se, but they wanted to use the logo. And they saw CAT as this innovative company, you know, but also like, you know, like kind of a strength of company. And they thought people would relate to that and could see us, like, using something like that in the future. So that's how that came about."

Despite the Power Loader actually not being an available Caterpillar product, movies occasionally use nonfictional CAT machinery to show customers and viewers the purposes and power of their machines.

"But that's what, for example, 'Transformers' was," Fosburgh said. "That we were developing a new line, or were about to launch a new line of what we call hydraulic excavators... and, kind of that idea was used to, when they created, you know, digitally, these transformers. That was what that was based off of. So it was a way to get that word out there (of new excavators)."

Caterpillar was also involved with building one of the most famous landmarks associated with the movie industry, the Hollywood sign.

"...C.L. Best Tractor Co., they made a tractor called (the) Best 60," Fosburgh said. "And when the merger happened, it became the Caterpillar 60...it was kind of the iPhone of, you know, the tractor world... When they brought the letters up to build the sign, they pulled Best tractors off of the job sites and they pulled, essentially, those letters and worked to put them into place."

