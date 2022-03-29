ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Politicized decisions still loom around Jan. 6: The Note

By Rick Klein
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvcYr_0esqCpqS00

The TAKE with Rick Klein

President Joe Biden almost made it sound easy when he declined to comment on the latest revelations about Ginni Thomas’ efforts to urge officials to try to overturn the election, saying he would leave such matters to the Jan. 6 committee and the Justice Department: "That’s their judgment, not mine, to make."

But recent events only serve to underscore the stakes around decisions not yet made -- or at least not yet revealed publicly -- by both of those entities.

The House Jan. 6 committee is still wrestling with how and whether to seek information from Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas , in a probe that has already threatened to grow to unwieldy proportions.

The committee is still gathering new information -- Jared Kushner is slated to appear this week -- with a tight timeline for public hearings and writing a final report. Thomas is only the latest potential witness to prompt dissent inside the committee over how far to extend aspects of the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYRRl_0esqCpqS00
Chris Kleponis/Polaris via Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this Sept. 4, 2020, file photo, Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser, listens during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C.

And a win for the committee in court on Monday, forcing attorney John Eastman to hand over emails, means more documents, along with a good measure more pressure on the Justice Department.

Judge David Carter crossed an important threshold with his finding that it is " more likely than not that President Trump " committed a crime on Jan. 6. Such a sentence would matter orders of magnitude more, however, if the Justice Department agrees.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has been preparing all along for lengthy investigations, including in his department’s budget request this week for an additional 131 new attorneys to handle Jan. 6-related inquiries.

Biden can take himself out of making the critical decisions. That, though, doesn’t take the politics out of some of the most significant choices that will have to come out of both Congress and law-enforcement entities.

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper

The Biden administration is pushing a $5.8 trillion budget proposal with aims to drive down the deficit and tackle inflation.

White House officials have described the plan as "fiscally responsible" and say it would decrease the deficit by $1.3 trillion over one year.

That claim is an important one, considering the timing for the Biden administration. It is considered an appeal to the middle as time ticks toward midterm elections that could have unsavory outcomes for Democrats.

To avoid a repeat of the failure of Biden’s Build Back Better spending plan, Biden needs to get Sen. Joe Manchin on board, and playing up a deficit reduction could help him do it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6y9z_0esqCpqS00
Patrick Semansky/AP - PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine after unveiling his proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 in the State Dining Room of the White House, on March 28, 2022, in Washington,, D.C.

The plan calls for increases in funding for law enforcement to combat crime and for national security spending amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, items that could garner bipartisan support.

Other top lines from the plan include funding for mental health care, veterans services and cancer prevention. On inflation , the plan calls for investments to address supply chain issues, including port infrastructure and shoring up railways that carry freight. It also aims to invest in affordable housing.

White House officials told reporters Monday that deficit reduction efforts, in addition to investments, would address inflation long-term, but they didn’t guarantee short-term relief for the soaring costs Americans are enduring coast to coast.

"We believe the policies in this budget will further reduce the deficit by another trillion over the next decade," Cecilia Rouse, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, said. "A lower deficit will help ease long-term inflationary pressures and make our fiscal trajectory more sustainable."

Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young is slated to testify to the House Budget Committee on Tuesday about the president’s proposed budget.

The TIP with Alisa Wiersema

Although the date of the upcoming special election in Texas' 34th congressional district is yet to be determined, the race is already shaping up as an opportunity for the GOP to spotlight the party's efforts to forge inroads with Latino voters and diversify its field of candidates.

The contest to replace outgoing Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela will happen within the district's old borders, rather than its new redistricted parameters, offering Republicans hope that they can claim the district, if even for a short time before November's general election . The older district outlined an area that President Joe Biden won by about four points, but according to FiveThirtyEight's redistricting analysis, the new contours of the district -- which this fall's contest will encompass -- resulted in an area that favors Democrats by 17 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1ONS_0esqCpqS00
Eric Gay/AP, FILE - PHOTO: In this Sept. 22, 2021, file photo, Republican congressional candidate Mayra Flores attends a Cameron County Conservatives event in Brownsville, Texas.

Earlier this year, the current Republican candidate in the running for the 34th district, Mayra Flores, offered testimony during a redistricting hearing that pushed back on the redistricting changes being imposed under her own party's proposals. At the time, Flores said the changes created by the new map prevented her from significantly challenging a Democratic opponent, while also ignoring the impact Latino conservatives could have on the political landscape.

As reported by ABC News' Brittany Shepherd, Rep. Elise Stefanik backed Flores and acknowledged the possible benefits of competing under the older map while speaking at a Monday press conference to announce the latest round of endorsements for her political action committee, which seeks to elevate conservative women candidates.

"In the Texas' 34th [congressional district] seat as its currently configured … Joe Biden only won this district by four points. Given how under water he is today, at historically low polling, given the multiple crises that voters are facing, whether its inflation, energy prices or the border crises that we see first-hand in Texas, we think we have a ripe opportunity to pick up this seat," Stefanik said.

NUMBER OF THE DAY, powered by FiveThirtyEight

11. People were 11 percentage points less likely to say they would accept a Muslim refugee than a Christian one in a huge study of public opinion in Europe. Recent polls have found support for taking in refugees fleeing Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion is high across Europe -- much higher than the last time Europe faced a sudden influx of refugees in 2015, when more than a million people from several Middle Eastern and African countries sought asylum fleeing the Syrian civil war. Many factors explain the difference, as FiveThirtyEight’s Laura Bronner reports, but studies have found that race and religion are two of the biggest in determining which refugees are accepted versus turned away.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" Podcast. Start Here begins Tuesday morning with the latest on the next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiation talks. ABC's Patrick Reevell joins us from Kyiv. Then, ABC's Katherine Faulders reports on the former Trump aides moving closer to being held in contempt of Congress. And, ABC News contributor Marc Lamont Hill discusses the fallout from Will Smith's confrontation at the Oscars. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

  • President Joe Biden hosts Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for a meeting in the Oval Office at 10:45 a.m. Then, the president will visit the Capitol at 2:05 p.m. to pay his respects to the late Rep. Don Young, whose body is lying in state there. At 4 p.m. Biden will hold a Rose Garden ceremony to sign the Emmett Till Antilynching Act into law. He and Vice President Kamala Harris will make remarks.
  • The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hold a hearing to examine the economic impact of the growing burden of medical debt at 10 a.m.
  • The Senate Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe holds a hearing to examine propaganda and censorship in Russia at 2 p.m.
  • The Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs holds a hearing to examine the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

    • Download the ABC News app and select "The Note" as an item of interest to receive the day's sharpest political analysis.

    The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in politics. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    The Independent

    Voices: Clarence Thomas’s reaction to his wife Ginni’s text messages says it all. This is what we can do

    After the 2020 election and prior to the January 6 coup attempt, Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She urged him to tell President Donald Trump to refuse to concede while an “army” gathered to seize power. She also claimed falsely that there had been massive election fraud in favor of Democratic winner Joe Biden. She added that Trump’s enemies should be sent to Guantanamo Bay.The text messages, which had been provided to the January 6 commission investigating the coup, and which were made public...
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Washington State
    State
    Texas State
    Fox News

    More than a dozen former Trump officials expected to participate in 'America First' summit next month

    EXCLUSIVE: More than a dozen former Trump administration officials are expected to gather in Georgia next month for an "America First" policy summit, Fox News has learned. The "America First Policy Summit" is set to take place at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta on April 21 and 22, and will feature panels focused on the economy, foreign policy, border security, school choice, parental rights and health care costs.
    GEORGIA STATE
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Joe Biden
    Person
    Jared Kushner
    Person
    Cecilia Rouse
    Person
    Merrick Garland
    Person
    Elise Stefanik
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Affordable Housing#The Justice Department#Bloomberg#Getty Images#White House
    KEYT

    From Bork to Kavanaugh, GOP grievances feature during Jackson hearing

    The Republican grievances run deep. On the first day of hearings for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, GOP senators went beyond complaints about the 2018 Brett Kavanaugh and 2020 Amy Coney Barrett hearings. They dredged up the 1987 Robert Bork and 1991 Clarence Thomas hearings.
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    Reason.com

    Why Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Serve Useful Purposes

    On Monday, the Senate will begin holding confirmation hearings for President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Modern confirmation hearings have many flaws, and there is no shortage of critics decrying recent hearings as useless, ridiculous, a "circus," or even "verging on the absurd." Many of the criticisms are valid. For example, it's true that many of the questions and statements made by the senators are grandstanding, rather than serious examinations of the nominee's views and qualifications.
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Country
    Singapore
    NewsBreak
    Congress
    NewsBreak
    Republican Party
    News Break
    Politics
    NewsBreak
    U.S. Politics
    NewsBreak
    Supreme Court
    NewsBreak
    Housing
    NewsBreak
    Democratic Party
    Vox

    The Supreme Court’s latest religion opinion should reassure liberals

    On Thursday, the Supreme Court handed down its decision in Ramirez v. Collier, which involved a death row inmate who sought to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution. Though there are some procedural complexities to the decision, eight justices sided with John Ramirez, the inmate. Only Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    The Independent

    American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

    The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
    POLITICS
    Roll Call Online

    Supreme Court confirmation hearing starts with historic mark

    The weeklong Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson starts Monday heavy on history and relatively light on political drama. The 51-year-old appeals court judge would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, and the first justice with experience representing those too poor to afford an attorney; Democrats plan to highlight what that perspective would mean to the court.
    CONGRESS & COURTS
    ABC News

    ABC News

    593K+
    Followers
    144K+
    Post
    319M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Straightforward news, context and analysis.

     https://abcnews.go.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy