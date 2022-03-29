ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Cub Scouts receive citizenship award for community service

By Kortny Hahn, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
CHEBOYGAN — Two of the three Cub Scouts who shoveled sidewalks around Veterans Memorial Park in Cheboygan earlier this year after a heavy snow storm were recognized by the Veterans Memorial Park Committee

Cheboygan Cub Scouts Warren Mallory and Ashton Bethel of Pack 187 — and Wyatt Dougherty, who did not attend the presentation — were each given citizenship awards by the committee for the work they did at the park in February. The awards were presented to the scouts on March 24, during the Cheboygan County Veterans Services Subcommittee meeting

"They are good little kids," said Cheboygan County Veterans Memorial Park committee member Pat Bolen. "Their moms said they were so excited they keep reading the awards."

When the city received several inches of snow during a storm in early February, the three scouts, along with their leaders Katie Mallory and Liz Bethel, donated their time to shovel the sidewalks and clear the path for residents.

Bolen said this was the first time the Veterans Memorial Park committee had given out a citizenship award. The certificates described the boys as being excellent examples of good character by showing the courage to do what is right.

"You have gone above and beyond to make sure that the Veterans Memorial Park is accessible even when there is snow on the ground," said Bolen when presenting the awards. "Continue to be a great citizen and have pride in everything you do."

The Veterans Memorial Park committee members, including Bolen, Don Horrocks, Duke Mayo and Mike Donovan, thanked the scouts for their duty to the community.

Contact Features Writer Kortny Hahn at khahn1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @khahnCDT.

