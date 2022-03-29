ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Four artists chosen for special recognition at upcoming Freeport show

By FROM NEWS REPORTS
The Journal Standard
 1 day ago
FREEPORT — The 18th annual Regional Juried Exhibition will open at the Freeport Art Museum

Featuring a wide range of styles, media and concepts in contemporary art, the exhibition showcases the latest achievements from artists living in the Midwest.

The show received 276 submissions from 75 artists.

Special guest juror Cleveland Dean of Chicago selected 41 artworks for inclusion. Out of these works, Dean has chosen four artists to receive special recognition including: first place awarded to Louise Pappageorge, of Chicago, for "Aureole," second place awarded to Leah Mitchell, Sugar Grove, for "An Allegory of the Sacred and Profane," third place awarded to Ingrid Hyde of Rockford for "Bunny Girl Heroine: The Power We Wield," and honorable mention awarded to Linda Marcus of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for "Mending Walls."

A free public reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on April 30 at the museum.

The exhibition will remain on display in the museum’s main galleries through July 30. Many works on display are available for sale and several exhibiting artists will also have items for sale in the FAM museum store.

Cleveland Dean is a visual artist, creative entrepreneur, philanthropist and mentor.

His multi-disciplinary art has been featured in several solo and group exhibitions including those at The Chicago Cultural Center, Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, Scope International Contemporary Art Show, The Union League Club of Chicago, N'Namdi Contemporary (Miami), Governors State University, Union Street Gallery, Espacino Imagen Alternativa—Mexico City, Mexico, and the Prudential Building.

This year's exhibition is sponsored by Morse Electric Inc.

The Freeport Art Museum is located at 121 N. Harlem Ave.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Donations are accepted.

