Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Freighter View Assisted Living hires new clinical director

By Contributed
The Sault News
 1 day ago

SAULT STE. MARIE — Freighter View Assisted Living has announced the hiring of a new clinical director, Patricia “Pat” Pyle.

Pyle has over 25 years of experience as a nurse practitioner in the areas of emergency medicine, urgent care, primary care and skilled nursing home care. She has seven-years’ experience as a wound consultant for acute and chronic care and is a certified wound specialist. Pyle has provided care for dementia and palliative care/hospice for patients. Pyle has also been involved with giving care to individuals with geriatric psychiatric issues in her practice.

Pyle has board certifications with the American Nurses Credentialing Center, Certified Family Nurse Practitioner; American Board of Wound Management, Certified Wounds Specialist; Michigan Board of Nursing, Registered Nurse License and NP Specialty Certification and DEA registered.

Freighter View is a local family-owned company established in July 2006 by Melissa Hinkson, who has 37 years of experience in the health care industry.

