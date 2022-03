As sea levels rise due to climate change, one spot on Maui is particularly vulnerable: Kahana Bay. Hundreds of residents of this beachside community on the island’s northwest coast are trying to save their properties from collapsing into the sea, as happened to a home on Oahu’s North Shore in February. Kahana Bay residents formed a steering committee and hired an engineering firm to develop a plan. Now, with a 1,041-page proposal in hand, they are pressing Maui County to authorize their use of a financing tool so they can get the job done.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 12 DAYS AGO