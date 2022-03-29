ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 1 day ago

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other, people leapt away from careering trucks seconds before collision and at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured during a snow...

WOLF

Warning from Pennsylvania officials about black bears

(WOLF) - Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking all Pennsylvanians to reduce bear-human interactions, as black bears are now starting to come out of hibernation. They say the bears may be bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger. They suggest residents bring in such things as pet...
CBS LA

8 Vehicles Involved In Early-Morning Pileup On 91 Freeway In Cerritos

CERRITOS (CBSLA) — A multi-car pileup involved as many as eight vehicles, and shut down all lanes of the westbound 91 Freeway in Cerritos early Friday. The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. Friday on the westbound 91 Freeway at Bloomfield Avenue. The initial crash involved two vehicles, one of which overturned. (credit: CBS) Cars that swerved to avoid the crash scene ended up becoming part of it — another vehicle overturned, and others were unable to avoid one of the vehicles in lanes that was blacked out, according to the California Highway Patrol. By the time CHP could shut down all westbound lanes, the crash scene and debris field blocked were strewn across the entire westbound side and two vehicles on their roofs. A bumper from one vehicle involved in the pileup was thrown into eastbound lanes, where other vehicles were forced to swerve to avoid hitting it, the CHP said. One major injury was reported, and several people were assessed for their injuries. Four tow trucks were requested to help clear the scene. It’s unclear what caused the initial crash. All lanes of the freeway were reopened by 3 a.m.
Centre Daily

15-year-old getting water from car is killed by stray bullets, Pennsylvania cops say

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
WESH

6 dead in Missouri interstate pileup involving 47 vehicles, official says

A 47-car pileup on Interstate 57 in southeastern Missouri left six people dead and closed the highway in both directions Thursday. Video from the scene shows several tractor-trailers scattered along I-57, both on the road and in the median of the highway. The contents of the trucks — some pink material, others white — are also seen strewn on the road as crews surround the area.
Reuters

Five dead, dozens missing in ferry accident in Bangladesh

DHAKA, March 20 (Reuters) - At least five people died and dozens went missing after a small ferry packed with passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday on the Shitalakhsya River in central Bangladesh, the latest waterway tragedy to hit the nation. Five bodies have been recovered...
KCTV 5

Dozens of vehicles broken into in Grandview

Coalition of 15 organizations to hold listening sessions in search for new KCMO police chief. Fifteen local organizations want to make sure the voices of community members are heard before a new Kansas City police chief is selected. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Grandview police are currently investigating multiple car...
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Firefighters increase containment on Colorado wildfire

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A wildfire south of Boulder that forced nearly 20,000 people to flee was listed at 35% contained by Sunday afternoon and most evacuations had been lifted, officials with Boulder Fire-Rescue said. The fire, which ignited Saturday, burned to within 1,000 yards (914 meters) of homes...
