Burlington, IA

BPD update on tobacco compliance checks

KBUR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBurlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has released an update on their local tobacco compliance checks. In January 2022, the Burlington Police Department conducted tobacco compliance checks at thirty-two businesses located within the greater Burlington area. Police worked with underage buyers who entered the...

www.kbur.com

The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Iowa drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Man charged with possessing crystal methamphetamine, fleeing from Macomb police

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Macomb police arrested a man for possession of crystal methamphetamine after fleeing from police Tuesday. Larry K. Knotts, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, methamphetamine trafficking, obstructing justice/evidence destruction, aggravated fleeing/eluding, endangering the life or health of a child and obstructing identification. A Macomb officer...
MACOMB, IL
94.1 KRNA

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
