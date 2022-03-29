ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, WV

Purse Bingo to benefit Mineral County CEOS

By Special to the News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQng4_0esq9uBP00

KEYSER - Spring really is just around the corner and a colorful purse is just the thing for the new season.

Everyone is invited to attend the Purse Bingo event on Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m. at the American Legion in Keyser.

Cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door for 20 games. Ten Vera Bradley purses as well as ten $40 cash prizes will be the game prizes. There will be door prizes too! Food will be available for purchase.

Doors open at 1 p.m.

Advance tickets are available from CEOS members and the WVU Mineral County Extension Service at the Health Department by calling 304-788-3621 or stopping by between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Mineral County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS). Funds raised support CEOS service projects, Dining with Diabetes, and community leadership development. Contact Patty Leasure at 304-813-2329, committee chairperson, or Liz Logsdon, county president, with questions about the event.

Mineral County Community Educational Outreach Services’ (CEOS) mission is to strengthen individuals and families through continuing education, leadership development, and community involvement for the betterment of all.

Mineral County CEOS welcomes new clubs and members! To learn how you can start a club or join an existing group, contact the Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621, or m.miltenberger@mail.wvu.edu.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Mineral Daily News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune

552

Followers

360

Posts

46K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WNCT

New barbershop program in Jones County to benefit the community

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you are looking for a barbershop, you won’t find one in Jones County just yet. However, a new program at the Lenoir Community College-Jones County Campus is going to change that. Maria Robles is the associate dean of the Lenoir Community College-Jones County Campus. She said the school reached out […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Celebrate National Vietnam Veterans Day

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Vietnam Veterans Day is March 29, and all Americans must take time to thank them for their service and to support them in every way possible. Wreaths Across America Radio this week announced it will air the first in a series...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mineral County, WV
Government
City
Keyser, WV
Keyser, WV
Government
County
Mineral County, WV
FingerLakes1.com

What is no deposit bingo?

Bingo has long been at the forefront of the gambling market, with a history dating back to the 16th century. Now, after a journey of more than 400 years, the game has made its way to the online gambling world. Some say that the online bingo rooms have destroyed the sense of festivity and social activity associated with traditional bingo. Others say that online bingo rooms have given a much-needed boost to the game bringing in the new generation of players that otherwise wouldn’t have had a chance to go to a bingo hall – play mega bingo millions.
GAMBLING
The Times-Reporter

Dominion Energy foundation accepting grant applications

For the seventh consecutive year, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has pledged $1 million to help meet urgent human needs such as housing and shelter, access to medicine and medical services, and food security. Now through April 29, at 5 p.m. ET, eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations across the company's footprint...
CHARITIES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rimrock addiction recovery project gets $1M Scott gift

Jim and Chris Scott have made a donation to advance Rimrock's plan to build its new five-acre campus on the north side of Billings. The “Building Recovery at Rimrock” campaign will move the substance-use disorder and mental health treatment center to a new location in the East Billings Urban Renewal District. The $24 million project includes a goal of raising $7 million in philanthropic donations.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bingo#Purses#Edu#Keyser Spring#The American Legion#The Health Department#Contact Patty Leasure#Mineral County Ceos
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Future Farmers

When you meet young leaders in FFA, you realize they are building a future for success. First, there is Stephanie Porter of Taylorville who was a leader in her Nokomis FFA chapter and has become the soybean product manager for Syngenta. “We can show them many of the things they can do, go to take […]
AGRICULTURE
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Recreation Programs Celebrated

JACKSON – Officials opened a recent Township Council meeting with an award presentation to members of the Jackson Youth Football & Cheerleaders. The crimson clad cheerleaders of that organization once again received a high honor during a recent competition. Mayor Michael Reina presented award certificates to the members of the group. “It is my pleasure to introduce each one of these young ladies for their wonderful, outstanding accomplishments.
JACKSON, NJ
Mineral Daily News Tribune

Mineral Daily News Tribune

552
Followers
360
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Keyser, WV from Keyser Mineral Daily News Tribune.

 http://newstribune.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy