The Bright Side: Go Wild

\Spring has arrived! We still have a few days of chilly weather before the ground warms up enough to plant seeds. Gardeners are in a hurry for spring; we start planning our gardens when the snow still covers the ground. Now most of us are itching to get started. The daffodils and forsythia are adding splashes of yellow to the landscape. Out in the forest, the spring ephemerals are putting on their annual show. This is the perfect time to take a stroll through the woods and enjoy the fleeting beauty of woodland spring. It is also time to think about adding some natives to the home garden. Adding natives to your home landscape will give you the opportunity to observe nature from your window. One of the things I miss about living out in the woods is the songs of the birds. I never see a moth here in Cementville. Moths are some of the most diverse and beautiful creatures in all creation. I can attract hummingbirds with a feeder, but it isn’t the same as watching them flit from bloom to bloom on a trumpet vine or dance about the wild columbine plants. Planting natives brings all the wild beauty right to your doorstep.

Here are some other reasons to add natives to your landscape. Native plants are adapted to this climate and the soil conditions where they naturally occur. So they are easy to maintain. One major point about natives is that they provide nectar, pollen and sees, that the native butterflies, insects, birds and other animals use. Do you enjoy watching butterflies dance in the sunshine? Plants some summer blooming natives and enjoy the show. Natives unlike some common plants, do not attract insect pests and do not require chemical pest control. Another plus factor is that they do not require fertilizer. Native plants require less water than those green lawns and help prevent erosion. The deep root system of many native Midwestern plants helps to store water and prevent water runoff and erosion. Native plants help reduce air pollution. Your lawnmower can take a rest and so can you. You will save gasoline and time. Many native plants sequester or remove carbon from the air. They provide shelter and food for wildlife. The number one reason is that natives are beautiful and increase scenic value. There is some value to the idea that by planting natives you are preserving and providing stewardship to natural heritage. Personally, I have always tried to add a few natives to my gardens because I love to look at them and I am a lazy gardener. They are easy to grow.

Most of us think of native plants in the spring, but there are natives for every season. Some native plants are at home in the shade, especially the early spring ones, but there are native plants that love to bask in the sun. Going wild also includes planting shrubs and trees. There are many options for both. One of my favorite wild shrubs is the buttonbush. It does like to have wet feet. Spicebush will give you small yellowish blooms very early in the spring. The Spice Bush Butterfly depends upon this plant for survival. Downy Serviceberry is very valuable for any wildlife planting. It is at home at the edge of the woods and supports many species of wildlife. Dogwood and redbud trees are beautiful all year.

Going wild doesn’t mean you have to tear up everything and start all over. Creating a garden is a constant joy for those who enjoy the results. The planning is as much fun as the end product. Choose to add a few natives instead of the usual annuals you buy every year. You will save money as the natives won't need to be replaced every year. Natives play well with your old favorites. I love daffodils, they aren’t native. I can not imagine spring without them. The same goes for the oxeye daisy.

There are some plants that don’t behave and will take over any landscape. Japanese honeysuckle has a scent some love, but it is ruthless in a garden. There is nothing tender about those long tendrils it

snakes out over everything in sight. Honeysuckle will even kill a tree. Dame’s Rocket is another plant that spreads and stamps out all rivals. Tall Phlox is a good replacement plant for Dame’s Rocket. Do I have to mention Russian Olive and the famous Callery Pear tree? Anyone that has ever lived in the country has fought the Multi-flora Rose. That evil thing was once promoted by the government as a good hedge. Ugh. The list of plants to avoid is long and probably has some surprises for most people. Norway Maple, Crown Vetch, English Ivy, Vinca Minor, and the famous Burning Bush all are thugs in the garden and escape to wild places to become problems.

Please don’t take your shovel to the woods and dig upstarts. The will be opportunities to buy native plants locally this spring. There are several places to purchase seeds and plants to start transitioning your gardens and lawns to native habitat. Going wild will save money and give you more time to enjoy the benefits of your labor. Most state parks have wildflower weekends this spring. The Friends of Mc McCormick Creek State Park will host a wildflower weekend April 8-10 this year. The Owen Putnam Friends of the Forest will have a hike on April 23. We will be looking for wild flowers around the Rattlesnake Campground. We are sure to spot many ferns, mosses and flowers. More info on those Facebook pages. The Owen Garden Club usually has a plant sale in early May. They may have some natives. Stay tuned for more information on going wild.

‘til next time,

Annie

This article originally appeared on Evening World: The Bright Side: Go Wild