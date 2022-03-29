ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer Council approves events, garden plot rental

By Nicole DeCriscio, SEW Correspondent
Spencer Evening World
 1 day ago
The Spencer Council met last week and considered several public issues, including event requests and a request to garden in a town lot.

Angela Paris had approached the town about using a town flood plain lot to garden in.

“I talked to her about $10 per month,” councilman Dean Bruce said.

“That’s completely fine with me. She’s trying to make something out of a piece of ground that we’re mowing anyway,” council president John Stantz said.

Street Superintendent Tony Floyd asked that part of the agreement include restoring the lot to its current conditions when she is finished with it.

Stantz then moved to approve the rental of the property for gardening purposes. Councilman Mike Spinks seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously, 3-0.

Next, the town considered an event request for the 2022 Spencer Pride Festival, which will take place from noon to 7 p.m. on Oct. 15.

“I’m here specifically to ask for approval for the 2022 Spencer Pride Festival,” Jonathan Balash said. “Our general plan that we provided is almost identical to what we had approved last year by this board. Thanks for your support. We had a really great turn out in 2021. About 6,400 people were there, and we got really great feedback abut the streets. People really liked being in the streets.”

Balash noted one of the benefits beyond ease of set up for vendors.

“We got a lot of feedback from folks with disabilities who really appreciated just being able to get out of their car and get right into the festivities of things,” Balash said.

He said that the road closure request is similar to 2021’s festival with two minor adjustments. The first was that in 2021, the festival requested both lanes of Market Street. Instead, for 2022 the request is just for the parking spaces on the north side of Market Street to use for handicap parking.

The second was that there was a shuttle stop at the corner of Main Street and Franklin Street that blocked traffic last year. This year, the request included the parking spots along Main Street for the shuttle to avoid blocking traffic.

“It ran about every 15 to 20 minutes last year.,” Balash said of the shuttle.

“What was an inconvenience turned out to be a blessing for the festival,” Bruce said.

Stantz moved to approve the request, and Bruce seconded the motion. The motion passed 3-0.

The board also heard a request from Jessica Barrett for a partial closure of the alley behind the Tivoli to park a trailer for the Alice in Wonderland production from March 28 to April 4.

“Our stage and our wings at the Tivoli are not very accommodating for our set, and we’re going to have to use a trailer to store behind to cycle props and set,” Barrett said.

She said she spoke with Ben Williams, the owner of Civilian Brewing Corps and that the trailer will not block their parking lot.

Spinks moved to approve the request, and Stantz seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously, 3-0.

The Spencer Council will meet again at 6 p.m. Monday, April 4 at the Spencer Municipal Building, 90 N. West, St., Spencer.

