Southeast Michigan Antique Tractor and Engine show set for July at Nike Park

By The Monroe News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJn5A_0esq9X4o00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LR0Np_0esq9X4o00

The Southeast Michigan Antique Tractor and Engine Association met recently.

Members will soon know if an auctioneer will be available for the 2022 Annual Show July 14-16 at Nike Park. Vendors are needed for the flea market; to learn more, call Brian Hoppert.

Line dancers have been booked for Thursday evening. Connie Loar has volunteered as the Wig Wag director. Articles and pictures are needed right away. To learn more, email Loar at loarconnie@yahoo.com.

The car show was scheduled for a Friday; Kyle Gautz is looking for a disc jockey. Jim Seegert has taken over as camping chairperson. Gary Brown has volunteered to contact local newspapers for advertising costs. Brown also will confirm with the firework company.

Deb Eisenman reported that the Bridge Drive will be Sept. 10. Driver registration began March 1.

Jim and Linda Bogedain requested that members mark their calendars now for this year’s Christmas in Ida Parade. They said there was only one tractor last year and they would like to see more.

The next general membership meetings were set for April 3, May 1 and June 5. The June 5 event also will include membership renewal.

The organization seeks volunteers.

On the Net: www.smatea.org

