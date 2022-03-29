ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Joan Laporta admits Barcelona cannot afford Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe

By Tom Gott
 1 day ago
Joan Laporta admits Barcelona can't afford to sign Erling Haaland or Kylian...

Daily Mail

Barcelona do NOT want Lionel Messi back because 'we're building a new team, with young people', insists president Joan Laporta in fresh blow to struggling superstar amid PSG woes

Joan Laporta says Barcelona have no interest in re-signing Lionel Messi after allowing the 34-year-old to join Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joined PSG after Barcelona released a bombshell statement stating he would not be staying at the club due to financial restrictions placed upon them by LaLiga amid their colossal debts.
Person
Samuel Umtiti
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Sergi Roberto
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Martin Braithwaite
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Jordi Alba
Person
Riqui Puig
FOX Sports

Ronaldo says Portugal ready to avoid an upset like Italy's

With a spot on the line for what could be his fifth and final World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo needs to avoid an upset like the one that ended Italy’s hopes of making it to the tournament in Qatar. Portugal faces a winner-take-all game on Tuesday against North Macedonia, the...
Daily Mail

Barcelona have sold 99,000 tickets for their Clasico showdown with Real Madrid and it is set to be the biggest women's game EVER... Xavi called them an 'example' to his men's side - and many believe it could be a 'before and after' moment for the sport

The Nou Camp is set to play host to its biggest crowd of the season, but it will not be Xavi and his players breaking records this evening. Barcelona Women take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final and tickets for the match at the 99,354-seat stadium have completely sold out.
Liverpool F.C.
FC Barcelona
Sports
Soccer
The Independent

Barcelona president confirms two transfers ‘closed’ and rules out Lionel Messi return

Joan Laporta has ruled out the prospect of a return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi, but confirmed that the club have agreed deals that will see two players join the club in the summer.The Barcelona president said that they were “not considering” the potential availability of Messi, who departed the club last summer.The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or has struggled for fitness and form since joining Paris Saint-Germain, and was recently booed by home fans frustrated by the French capital club’s early exit from the Champions League.That has led some to suggest that Messi may wish to reunite with...
BBC

Barcelona: Giovana Queiroz claims she suffered 'abusive behaviour' at Barca

Barcelona forward Giovana Queiroz has alleged she was subjected to "abusive behaviour" while at the club. The 18-year-old Brazil international wrote an open letter to Barca president Joan Laporta in which she claimed she had been subjected to a "humiliating situation" while at the club. She is currently on loan...
The US Sun

Real Madrid ‘identify’ Jude Bellingham as target, Tottenham revisit interest in Adama Traore, Joao Felix to Liverpool

REAL MADRID have reportedly 'identified' England star Jude Bellingham as a summer target. The talented Borussia Dortmund youngster has attracted attention from Merseyside giants Liverpool but now Los Blancos are hoping to swoop in and lure Bellingham to the Bernabeu. Meanwhile, Tottenham are being forced to wait before revisiting the...
