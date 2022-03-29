Joan Laporta admits Barcelona cannot afford Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe

Joan Laporta has ruled out the prospect of a return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi, but confirmed that the club have agreed deals that will see two players join the club in the summer.The Barcelona president said that they were “not considering” the potential availability of Messi, who departed the club last summer.The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or has struggled for fitness and form since joining Paris Saint-Germain, and was recently booed by home fans frustrated by the French capital club’s early exit from the Champions League.That has led some to suggest that Messi may wish to reunite with...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO