Real Madrid linked with Jude Bellingham transfer in 2023

By Tom Gott
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Real Madrid have been linked with a move to sign Dortmund's Jude Bellingham in...

Daily Mail

'You don't have to play for Real Madrid or Manchester City to play for France': In-demand Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni plays down prospect of a big-money transfer away from Ligue 1 this summer

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has played down interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City insisting he can play for France no matter where he plays his club football. The rising star is one of the most in-demand youngsters in Europe presently with the clubs including Real, City,...
BBC

Transfer rumours: Werner, Antony, Pogba, Nunez, Eriksen, Bellingham

Germany forward Timo Werner wants to leave Chelsea and the Blues will not stand in the 26-year-old's way - as long as their price tag of 40m euros (£33m) is met. (Sport1) If Erik ten Hag takes over as Manchester United manager, he is keen on signing Brazil winger Antony, 22, from his current club Ajax. (Telegraph)
