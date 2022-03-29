Hazardous Weather Outlook

Active weather returns today as our next weather system moves in. This morning, we are seeing mixed showers across parts of the Twin Tiers while others are just seeing some clouds. These showers move out through the morning but rain showers are quick to enter the region this afternoon. All of this active weather is associated with a low pressure system that pushes in from the West. Rain showers continue into tonight. The heaviest of rain falls overnight. Highs today are near 50 with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Showers linger into early Thursday. Drier air moves in Thursday afternoon but some stray showers are still possible. Another area of low pressure moves in for Thursday night and brings more rounds of rain showers. We are a bit warmer on Thursday as highs reach the low 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO