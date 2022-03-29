Hazardous Weather Outlook

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The South Klondike Highway above 1000 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Visibility will be very poor at times with blowing snow through Tuesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Skagway will see rain through this evening when a mix of rain and snow develops toward Wednesday morning.
