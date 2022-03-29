ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

Nonprofit hosting April food giveaway in Madison

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0YNU_0esq7bIk00

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A mobile food pantry will be setting up shop at a Madison church Saturday, April 9.

Starting at 9 a.m., One Generation Away will be distributing more than 20,000 pounds of produce, pantry staples, dairy, and more in the parking lot of Building Church (845 Slaughter Road). The food will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, no questions asked – OneGenAway encourages those who need food to arrive early. The giveaway will last until around 10:30 a.m. or all food is given away, whichever comes first.

Madison City Schools hosts mental health summit for community to find resources

One Generation Away is also looking for volunteers to help unload, organize, and distribute food. No registration is required; just show up at the church at 7:30 a.m.

The nonprofit gave away 3.5 million meals in 2021, 350,000 of those here in the Yellowhammer State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19

20K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WJTV 12

Free dog, cat food giveaway to be held in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Spay/Neuter Natchez will host a free dog and cat food giveaway on Saturday, March 19. The Natchez Democrat reported the event will be in the parking lot of Kelly’s Kids on Liberty Road starting at 10:00 a.m. The event will be open to neighbors in Mississippi and Louisiana. Those […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
WIBW

Harvesters hosts first drive-thru food giveaway since the winter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters alongside St. John A.M.E Church and First Methodist Church handed out food Saturday morning. Around 70 cars made their way from one parking lot the next to get the variety of food. Potatoes, bags of gravy, tomatoes, apples, onions, snacks and potato chips. They’re giving...
TOPEKA, KS
Opelika-Auburn News

Nurse brings soul food to Opelika with her restaurant, Madison's Place

As the smell of fried chicken filled the air, Katina Barrow-Driver thought about her first job, at Church's Chicken, and prepared to serve customers at Madison's Place, her new soul food restaurant in Opelika. “It’s named after my granddaughter,” said Barrow-Driver of the restaurant, which opened in February. “She likes...
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Bank#Volunteers#Mental Health#Dairy#Mobile#Charity#Generation Away#Building Church#Madison City Schools#The Yellowhammer State#Whnt Com
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDEF

Gov. Lee suspends food sales tax in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) — Gov. Bill Lee has not pulled the trigger on a suspension of the state’s gas tax yet. However, he did announce the suspension of the state’s grocery tax for 30 days. The proposal was announced Thursday to “provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans” among...
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

This eye-popping $11.9 million Alabama mansion is up for auction

Looking for the house that has practically everything?. One Alabama mansion that might satisfy that description is going on the auction block. Sumac Farms, off Barrington Hills Drive in Madison, was completed in 2015 and is situated on 57 acres. It was listed for a cool $11.999 million, but is now scheduled to be auctioned in April.
MADISON, AL
WBIR

One-of-a-kind East Tennessee park starts taking shape

CLINTON, Tenn. — A new multi-use park named Aspire Park in Clinton is the legacy of a hometown boy. “It’s about families that have gone before us and what they did,” said developer Joe Hollingsworth. He is the visionary behind a 180-acre green space, almost doubled by...
CLINTON, TN
WTVCFOX

Local radio legend Kelly McCoy passes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Legendary KZ-106 host Kelly McCoy has died. If you grew up or were just in an ear shot of the Chattanooga area in the past 35 years you most likely heard Kelly McCoy voice on the radio. Kelly McCoy grew up in Chattanooga. According to Keven...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
Fox 19

Matthew 25: Ministries hosting hand sanitizer, masks giveaway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25: Ministries is hosting a community giveaway event starting next week. The organization will be providing free gallon-size containers of hand sanitizer and masks to families and organizations in the Greater Cincinnati community beginning on March 28. Free hand sanitizer and masks will be distributed to...
BLUE ASH, OH
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy