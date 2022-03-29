Nonprofit hosting April food giveaway in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A mobile food pantry will be setting up shop at a Madison church Saturday, April 9.

Starting at 9 a.m., One Generation Away will be distributing more than 20,000 pounds of produce, pantry staples, dairy, and more in the parking lot of Building Church (845 Slaughter Road). The food will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, no questions asked – OneGenAway encourages those who need food to arrive early. The giveaway will last until around 10:30 a.m. or all food is given away, whichever comes first.

One Generation Away is also looking for volunteers to help unload, organize, and distribute food. No registration is required; just show up at the church at 7:30 a.m.

The nonprofit gave away 3.5 million meals in 2021, 350,000 of those here in the Yellowhammer State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.