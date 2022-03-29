Native Memphian dances her way to Academy Awards stage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With many people still talking about the Academy Awards, one Memphis native had the chance of a lifetime - performing with one of the biggest names in music.

“Everything you can describe that’s positive, that’s how it felt working with Beyonce, being in the same room,” said 19-year-old Kyndall Harris.

Just a month after performing in the Super Bowl with Mary J. Blige, Harris got to knock something else off her bucket list – performing alongside Beyonce on the Academy Awards stage.

“I think it’s so big and it’s my dream that I kind of blacked out if that makes sense. So I’m there, but I’m just on cloud 9 the whole time. So no fear, no nerves, it’s just bliss. Just excited to be there.”

Harris said she continues to look for new opportunities to make a name for herself in the dance world, years after touring with Janet Jackson and developing a strong social media following since.

But she says she’s looking to give acting a try next and thank the city that raised her.

“What I’m working on right now, I’m working on giving back to the youth, those who follow me and look up to me, and especially my amazing hometown of Memphis, Tennessee,” said Harris.

