ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Native Memphian dances her way to Academy Awards stage

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bL90Z_0esq7Wpz00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With many people still talking about the Academy Awards, one Memphis native had the chance of a lifetime - performing with one of the biggest names in music.

“Everything you can describe that’s positive, that’s how it felt working with Beyonce, being in the same room,” said 19-year-old Kyndall Harris.

Just a month after performing in the Super Bowl with Mary J. Blige, Harris got to knock something else off her bucket list – performing alongside Beyonce on the Academy Awards stage.

“I think it’s so big and it’s my dream that I kind of blacked out if that makes sense. So I’m there, but I’m just on cloud 9 the whole time. So no fear, no nerves, it’s just bliss. Just excited to be there.”

Harris said she continues to look for new opportunities to make a name for herself in the dance world, years after touring with Janet Jackson and developing a strong social media following since.

But she says she’s looking to give acting a try next and thank the city that raised her.

“What I’m working on right now, I’m working on giving back to the youth, those who follow me and look up to me, and especially my amazing hometown of Memphis, Tennessee,” said Harris.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 6

Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
ETOnline.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken. Two days after husband Will Smith shockingly confronted Chris Rock live onstage at the 2022 Oscars, slapping him in the face over a joke the comedian made about Jada's shaved head, the 50-year-old actress has a message for her fans. "This is a season for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
NBC Bay Area

All The Stars Presenting and Performing at the 2022 Oscars

During the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, artists will take the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to perform nominees for Best Original Song. Four out of the five nominated songs will be performed at this year's Oscars, including ones from first-time nominees Beyoncé and Billie Eilish.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Liza Minnelli Makes A Surprise Appearance At The Oscars With Lady Gaga

The legendary ‘Cabaret’ star was greeted with a standing ovation at the Oscars while making a surprise appearance with Lady Gaga to present Best Picture. Liza Minnelli received a standing ovation as she surprised celebrities and fans alike at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 76-year-old Cabaret star took to the stage alongside Lady Gaga to present the Academy Award for Best Picture.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Beyonce
Person
Kyndall Harris
WTNH.com

Griffith Academy of Dance performs Irish step dance

(WTNH) – In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, we spoke to Mary Beth Griffith, Director of Griffith Academy of Dance about her dance studio and its involvement in the community. Along with Mary Beth, five students from Griffith Academy of Dance performed in-studio to give a taste of their Irish step performances.
THEATER & DANCE
Black Enterprise

Samuel L. Jackson Accepts Honorary Oscar Presented By His Long-Time Pal Denzel Washington

Samuel L. Jackson, the living Hollywood legend, accepts his first-ever honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement at the Governors Awards on Friday. The coveted award was respectfully presented by Denzel Washington minutes before highlighting his longtime friend’s achievements and a list of charities he has worked with throughout his career. The Macbeth actor also noted Jackson’s esteemed stature as the only actor with the greatest total box office gross of all time, over $27 billion worldwide.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#Dances#Memphian
wmagazine.com

Liza Minnelli and Lady Gaga Were the 2022 Oscars’ Ultimate Power Couple

The 2022 Oscars waited until the very last minute to deliver the most iconic presenters. Sunday night’s final award for Best Picture was presented by Lady Gaga, whose appearance was always going to make for a moment given her snub for Best Actress. But the House of Gucci star wasn’t alone. Instead she brought bonafide Hollywood royalty on stage with her in the form of Liza Minnelli to announce the evening’s biggest winner, CODA. (“I got you,” Gaga whispered just beforehand. “I know,” Minnelli responded.) Though perhaps not planned, the pair did coordinate in sequined black outfits.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Final Oscars Predictions: Best Original Song — Will We Talk About Lin-Manuel Miranda Becoming an EGOT with ‘Encanto’s’ ‘Dos Oruguitas’?

Click here to read the full article. Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

2022 Oscars: Everything to Know About the 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Annual Academy Awards are just a few days away! But, for as fun as awards season is, it can be hard to keep up with all the details leading up to Oscar Sunday. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars, from where and when to tune in, to which celebrities will appear, to some of this year’s biggest nominees!
MUSIC
KDRV

Academy Awards: "And the Winner Is..." Normalcy

Los Angeles, CA -- The 94th Academy Awards are set to air today, showing on NewsWatch 12 in Southern Oregon and Northern California. The movie industry’s long-awaited return to Hollywood’s glamourous normalcy comes after a muted ceremony last year during the coronavirus pandemic. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (Academy/Oscars) awards ceremony features three women entertainers co-hosting the program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

List of winners of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:. Director — Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”. Supporting Actress -- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”. Rising Star -- Lashana Lynch. British Debut — Director Jeymes Samuel for “The Harder They Fall”...
WORLD
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
95K+
Followers
95K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy