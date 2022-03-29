ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning recipes perfect for making memories

By Family Features
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Family Features) With the weather cooling, it's the perfect opportunity to spend some time in the kitchen to try out fun recipes and create special moments with family and friends. Pancakes and waffles provide deliciously easy ways to make mornings memorable at the breakfast table with those you love....

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

recipesgram.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
30Seconds

Badass Ground Beef Potato Casserole Recipe: This Easy Mexican Casserole Recipe Is Incredible

Creamy potatoes layered with spicy seasoned ground beef, corn and cheese is incredible. This Mexican potato casserole recipe is all you need on your plate. This easy potato casserole recipe can be served as a main dish, hearty (very hearty!) side dish and makes a perfect potluck dish. Be sure to print several copies of the recipe, because you're sure to get asked for it.
RECIPES
Eater

The Best Air Fryer Recipes, According to Eater Editors

Over the past few years, the air fryer — a countertop appliance that mimics the fan function of a convection oven, crisping and “frying” foods without much oil — has become a hit in home kitchens. There are now whole cookbooks dedicated to this nifty little gadget, and no shortage of online recipes for inspiration. If you’ve just been gifted or purchased an air fryer of your own, it can be a challenge to know exactly where to start. Here, five Eater editors share their go-to recipes to give you some ideas.
RECIPES
Ina Eats In

Cinnamon Roll Cake

This post contains Amazon Affiliate links. This Cinnamon Roll Cake with Cream Cheese Glaze is all the delicious flavor of cinnamon rolls without all of the hassle. The only thing you have to lose when making this is- nothing! In fact, you gaining your time back because this recipe does not require rising, rolling, and cutting that are needed for cinnamon rolls.
purewow.com

20 Peanut Butter Breakfast Recipes to Take Your Morning Meal to the Next Level

This just in: Peanut butter lovers needn’t wait for lunch to get their fix. That’s right, friends—our roundup of tasty and healthy peanut butter breakfast recipes features muffins, smoothies, overnight oats and a whole host of other options that will satisfy your PB craving and improve your morning. Without further ado, the 20 best peanut butter breakfast recipes to get your morning started the right way.
RECIPES
Salon

15 breakfast casserole recipes worth rolling out of bed for

Breakfast casserole recipes are practical — they are generally super easy to make, designed to feed a crowd, endlessly versatile, and offer a complete meal all in one porcelain baking dish. But they haven't risen to the top of the classic breakfast podium out of mere pragmatism. They're also delicious. Who wouldn't want to dig into an egg casserole filled with bell peppers, green onions, bacon and sausage, and cheddar cheese, which is then topped with tater tots? If you have a sweet tooth at the breakfast table, there's French toast casserole, which some skeptics might call bread pudding aka dessert for breakfast. But those skeptics have been permanently disinvited from any and all group brunches that I may host in the future. I'm not here to judge what you eat for breakfast. I'm here to give you options. And if that turns out to be a scoop of both the savory and sweet breakfast bakes, then hand me your plate.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

BEST BUNDT CAKE RECIPES

A fantastic collection of THE BEST bundt cake recipes! From summer barbecues to holiday parties, this tried and true collection of our favorite bundt cake recipes is one to save!. What is so special about a bundt cake?. When we talk about Bundt cakes they are not in reference to...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Popular Coffee Cake Recipes and the Winner Is Buttery, Cinnamony Perfection

When I was growing up, my mother would often make a coffee cake when we were expecting guests, and anyone with a sweet tooth could simply open up the cake tin and have a piece. It’s the perfect sweet treat to have on hand. It makes a lovely breakfast or brunch dish, or a satisfying evening dessert, and it’s obviously great with coffee and tea any time of the day. Truly a cake for all reasons and seasons.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make the Best-Ever Banoffee Pie Recipe

If you’re looking for a dessert that’s tasty enough to make you Star Baker, look no further. This banoffee pie recipe is a classic British dessert that hails from a pub in the 1970s. It’s named for the flavor combination of bananas and toffee, and like most British food names, is best said aloud in your most impressive English accent.
RECIPES
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Garlic Fried Pasta

One of the simplest pasta dishes ever and one of the most delicious ones ever! Serve with a freshly made green salad and you’ll have an incredible dinner for family and friends. INGREDIENTS. 1 pkg spaghetti, cooked, rinsed and cooled. 1-2 tbsp minced garlic. 1 small onion diced. Olive...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

20+ Easy Baked Pasta Recipes That Are Sure to Become a Family Favorite

What is Ree Drummond's all-time favorite food? You guessed it… pasta! So it's no wonder The Pioneer Woman has plenty of crowd-pleasing pasta recipes up her sleeve. "If I were stranded on a desert island and could choose only one category of food to eat the rest of my life, I'd pick pasta—hands down," she says. That's why we've rounded up this list of the best baked pasta recipes.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Nigel Slater’s recipes for aubergine-chorizo stew, and blood orange cake

For those of us who like to cook with the seasons, “late winter, early spring” seems to last forever. The sun may be beginning to warm the soil, life is stirring in the garden, on the farms and on our allotments, but we have a way to go yet. Long leeks, purple sprouting, cavolo nero and huge crinkly leaved Savoy cabbages still dominate the vegetable rack. There is fine rhubarb and crisp pears for breakfast and those neat, tight-skinned citrus fruits continue to lift our hearts.
