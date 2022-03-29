ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin: Russia and U.S. will need security dialogue sooner or later

By Reuters
 1 day ago
LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia and the United States would need to have a dialogue on security sooner or later, but that their relations would inevitably be affected by "personal insults" by U.S. President Joe Biden directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Personal insults cannot but leave their mark on relations between heads of state," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

However, he said: "One way or another, sooner or later, we will have to speak about questions of strategic stability and security and so on."

