8 amazing things to do in Cancún that go beyond the beach, from an underwater universe to ancient ruins

Some people come to Cancún to lay on the beach all day. And it's a wonderful way to spend your time. The coastline is breathtakingly beautiful, and wiggling your toes in the flour-like white sand feels like heaven.

But once you step away from the beach, there's adventure and culture aplenty. Discover incredible history spanning over 1,000 years, explore entire universes that exist underground and underwater, or join hair-flapping-in-the-wind action activities that are as thrilling as a roller coaster.

The thing I love most about Cancún is that it's easy to do all of the above and still relax in front of the ocean. Here's how to take advantage of the best things to do in Cancún, and where exactly to do it, based on dozens of visits that go beyond the crowds.

See Cancun from the water, or far above it

Take a look at Cancún's coastline and you'll see it's peppered with boats and parachutes. Activities like parasailing, jet-skiing, and banana boating are as easy to come by as a bowl of guac, and it's a great place to give any of them a try.

Most resorts either offer options on-site or have preferred local vendors that they work with and recommend. You'll also find reps from different companies walking the beach, pamphlets in hand, urging you to check out their beachfront shop.

Having gleefully partaken in many motorized sports, I found parasailing to be the best experience. The Hotel Zone looks spectacular from above with long, thin stretches of sand, the lagoon on one side and the ocean on the other. Bring your GoPro, because it's a Kodak moment for sure.

Casa Tortuga is one of the most well-known cenotes in Mexico. Juan Pablo Ampudia for Insider

Swim in the crystal clear waters of cenotes

There is nothing more authentic and special to the Mexican Caribbean and the Yucatán Peninsula than its cenotes, which are natural sinkholes that the Mayans viewed as sacred.

They are great fun to jump into, swim in, scuba dive through, and offer pristine natural beauty with crystal-clear turquoise water and stalactites and stalagmites. However, there are 6,000 cenotes in Mexico leaving it difficult to know where to start.

I highly suggest you avoid the most touristy ones. They are still beautiful, and you'll probably learn a bit, too, but the crowds can be distracting and frustrating. I've wound up at Casa Tortuga , one of the region's most famous cenote compounds, twice now, and while I think they do a good job, found the sheer number of guests to be overwhelming. I prefer to visit hidden cenotes, shown to me by private guides.

The best experience I've had to date was with Pako, an Indigenous guide, on his Maya Underworld Explorer tour, which involved cautious spelunking, Mayan chants in the pitch-black dark, and an entire mystical cave to myself.

Visiting Chichén Itzá is a bucket-list activity in Mexico. Juan Pablo Ampudia for Insider

Admire an archaeological site that's a world wonder

One of the New Seven Wonders of the World, visiting Chichén Itzá is the region's top bucket-list activity.

Built by the Mayans during the fifth century, the archaeological site is home to one of the most impressive pyramids outside of Egypt. It is a long journey from Cancún, about two and a half hours each way, so prepare for a long and tiring day trip, or plan to stay overnight in the Yucatán.

It's possible to visit on your own, but if you want to avoid the hassle and ensure you learn the correct history, it's best to book a day tour. I enjoyed Xichén , which also includes a stop at the Xcajum cenote; jumping in is a great way to rid yourself of the sweat and dust you'll undoubtedly be coated in after your visit. Either way, avoid visiting on Sundays; entry is free for Mexican nationals that day, so it gets very crowded.

Explore Mayan ruins close to Cancún

If you don't have the time or energy to go all the way to Chichén Itzá, you can still experience Mayan ruins closer to Cancún. Cobá , located inland from Playa del Carmen, is a much smaller site but still impressive and wondrous.

Nohoch Mul, Cobá's main pyramid, is the only one in the area that visitors are still allowed to climb on (although that's been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic), making it an especially great option for kids. Book a tour through Context Travel to have a guide with a Ph.D. in archaeology expertly explain the former settlement to you.

Xcaret is kind of like the Disney World of Mexico. Juan Pablo Ampudia for Insider

Learn about Mexican culture at an immersive theme park

If you've been to Cancún but not Xcaret, I applaud you for holding out thus far as its advertising is pervasive and hard to ignore. But it's time to give in. It is, in every way, worth the hype. Xcaret is essentially Mexico's version of Disney World, sans the animatronics and theme rides.

The park is a magnificent ode to Mexican culture, with a range of activities from floating along an underground river to watching artisans make Indigenous handicrafts in a reconstructed Mayan village. There's even a cemetery attraction should you want to channel Día de Muertos year-round.

Every evening, the park closes with a spectacular show, fittingly called México Espectacular, which is easily the highlight of the day. More than 300 talented, costumed performers share the story of Mexico's history and present subcultures through song, dance, and even an aboriginal game of fire hockey. I've cried both times I've seen it live, and my Mexican in-laws watch a TV recording of it every year at Christmas.

Xel-Há is a must for those who enjoy aquatic activities. Juan Pablo Ampudia for Insider

Feel a rush of adrenaline at a natural water theme park

Xel-Há is a place that brings me joy. It's a natural water park that serves as a great introduction to the Mayan aquatic world for those a little far removed. Case in point: I first went as a child, not too many years after its initial opening. I spent the next decade gleefully telling the story about how I climbed up the side of a cliff (a small cliff, but a cliff nonetheless) and leaped off into a river of tropical fish.

When my parents came to visit me in Mexico for the first time last year, getting them interested in visiting a stand-alone cenote was a bit too big of an ask, so we went to Xel-Há. Similar to tiny, adventurous me, it's been months now and they're still talking about it.

The magic I remembered from childhood was still there, with some additions I appreciate as an adult: an all-day open bar and camera stations set up throughout the park for waterproof photo ops.

Discover a submerged world at an underwater museum

I'm a scuba diver. Within the diving community, Cancún is known as the place you fly into to get to the region's better dive spots, like Cozumel. I was similarly unimpressed with the dives I did in Cancún due to over-visited reefs until I dove MUSA. It remains one of my favorite dive sites of all time.

Located in the ocean between Cancún and Isla Mujeres, the Museo de Arte Subacuático (Underwater Museum of Art) features over 500 submerged life-size sculptures by acclaimed artist Jason deCaires Taylor and his contemporaries. It's eerie, majestic, and moving. Non-divers can also experience the works from afar via snorkeling or glass-bottom boats.

Isla Mujeres Norte is only about a half-hour ferry ride from the Hotel Zone. Juan Pablo Ampudia for Insider

Take a day trip to picture-perfect Isla Mujeres

The very best day trip you could take from Cancún is to Isla Mujeres, a sweet little island that's a 30-minute ferry ride from the Hotel Zone. You could also tack on a separate stay to your visit; I once spent a week on la Isla, and it totally captured my heart.

Just steps from the ferry is Playa Norte, whose beach some say is superior to any of Cancún's (I'm not swayed, but it is very nice), as well as lots of shops, bars, and restaurants that are fun to stroll through. My favorite thing to do is rent a golf cart and drive around the island.

Punta Sur, at the opposite end, is the easternmost point of all of Mexico and is home to a sculpture park and a tiny, ancient Mayan temple.

