8 important tips for getting to and around Cancún, based on dozens of visits

Cancún can be easily reached by plane, bus, car, or train. Juan Pablo Ampudia for Insider

Millions of people visit Cancún, Mexico every year.

If you plan to be one, here are the best transportation options for getting to and around Cancún .

. Visit Insider's hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations .

Millions of people visit Cancún every year; even last year, in the midst of a global pandemic, the Mexican Caribbean gem welcomed over 12.5 million travelers . If you'd like to join them, here are the best ways to get to and around Cancún, Mexico:

Getting to Cancún

Cancún International Airport

One of the busiest airports in the Caribbean and in the country of Mexico, Cancún International Airport (CUN) operates 470 daily flights. This includes direct flights from 42 cities in the United States, as well as from countries throughout Europe and Latin America. The airport, located south of the city's Hotel Zone, is also the entry point for visitors to the Riviera Maya, including destinations like Playa del Carmen and Tulum.

Many hotels and resorts offer complimentary airport transfers for guests, which is the most ideal option; check your reservation in advance to see if this applies to you. If not, there are still plenty of options for getting to your destination and around Cancún.

Getting around Cancún

You can reach the Hotel Zone in a variety of different ways. Juan Pablo Ampudia for Insider

Shuttle service

This is the most affordable option for one or two people to go door-to-door from the airport to your accommodations if you don't mind a couple of additional stops on the way. Reservations need to be made in advance , and the pricing is per person, so groups of three or more are better off with private transportation.

Most excursions you book will also include complimentary shared shuttle service from your hotel to the activity and back. Leaving the driver a small tip for a job well done is appreciated. About 50 pesos, which converts to about $2.50, will do the trick.

Taxis

Taxis are widely available upon arrival at the airport, with drivers calling loudly for your attention and business. Rates are set depending on your final destination; I've gone from the airport to the Hotel Zone for 500 pesos, or approximately $25.

If you hail a taxi around town, drivers will either charge a fixed rate or will quote you the cost, which may be more or less than the fixed rate. You have to pay for a taxi in cash, and the drivers will often accept US dollars as payment, in addition to Mexican pesos. The price in dollars, however, whether fixed or quoted, is almost always higher than the price in pesos, so be sure to exchange money at the airport in order to get the best deal.

Private transfers

This is the most comfortable and convenient mode of transportation around Cancún. Your driver will wait for you outside of baggage claim with a clearly labeled sign.

Private transfers are almost always in comfortable vans with air conditioning (don't expect this in a taxi) and may offer complimentary water or refreshments during your journey. Book your private transfer in advance, whether to or from the airport or around Cancún, through a company like eTransfers and PrimeTime Cancún . Prices vary based on your journey but usually start at around $30.

Uber

While Uber does technically operate in Cancún, drivers are blocked from picking up at the airport and are mostly unavailable throughout the Hotel Zone. Feel free to check the app, as it will offer lower rates than local taxis, but don't count on a driver always being available.

Many hotels are an easy bus ride to Cancún's downtown area. Juan Pablo Ampudia for Insider

Public bus

Regular, reliable bus service is available from just outside the airport terminals to take you into the downtown areas of Cancún, Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and Mérida for a lower rate. The bus to downtown Cancún costs just shy of $5.

This is a good option if you're staying in the city center or are trying to get around in the most cost-effective way. You can also take the bus throughout the Hotel Zone, which is a practical option should you want to explore shopping or nightlife away from your resort.

Renting a car

Virtually every rental car company on the planet operates out of Cancún. This can be a great option if you want the freedom to explore the destination, but note that prices can add up quickly.

Renters are often lured in with impossibly low day rates, only to have required insurance triple the price. If you intend to stay at a resort for the majority of your stay, renting a car probably isn't worth the cost or hassle.

Tren Maya

Since 2018, the Mexican government has been funding the construction of a 1,525-kilometer-long railway project that will better connect the Yucatán Peninsula. "Tren Maya," or the "Maya Train," will have three routes. One will go south from Cancún through the Riviera Maya; another will connect Cancún to Mérida, with a stop at Chichén Itzá; and the third will connect southern Quintana Roo to the state of Campeche, with a stop at the Calakmul Mayan ruins.

The first section of the railway is slated to be completed by 2023, and train stations are planned at the Cancún Airport and in downtown Cancún, Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum, with stops at Xcaret, Puerto Aventuras, and Akumal.

View Insider's comprehensive guide to visiting Cancún .