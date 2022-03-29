ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

8 important tips for getting to and around Cancún, based on dozens of visits

By Jenny Hart
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJ6ZV_0esq6xVh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hd01E_0esq6xVh00
Cancún can be easily reached by plane, bus, car, or train.

Juan Pablo Ampudia for Insider

Millions of people visit Cancún every year; even last year, in the midst of a global pandemic, the Mexican Caribbean gem welcomed over 12.5 million travelers . If you'd like to join them, here are the best ways to get to and around Cancún, Mexico:

Getting to Cancún

Cancún International Airport

One of the busiest airports in the Caribbean and in the country of Mexico, Cancún International Airport (CUN) operates 470 daily flights. This includes direct flights from 42 cities in the United States, as well as from countries throughout Europe and Latin America. The airport, located south of the city's Hotel Zone, is also the entry point for visitors to the Riviera Maya, including destinations like Playa del Carmen and Tulum.

Many hotels and resorts offer complimentary airport transfers for guests, which is the most ideal option; check your reservation in advance to see if this applies to you. If not, there are still plenty of options for getting to your destination and around Cancún.

Getting around Cancún

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BXt9_0esq6xVh00
You can reach the Hotel Zone in a variety of different ways.

Juan Pablo Ampudia for Insider

Shuttle service

This is the most affordable option for one or two people to go door-to-door from the airport to your accommodations if you don't mind a couple of additional stops on the way. Reservations need to be made in advance , and the pricing is per person, so groups of three or more are better off with private transportation.

Most excursions you book will also include complimentary shared shuttle service from your hotel to the activity and back. Leaving the driver a small tip for a job well done is appreciated. About 50 pesos, which converts to about $2.50, will do the trick.

Taxis

Taxis are widely available upon arrival at the airport, with drivers calling loudly for your attention and business. Rates are set depending on your final destination; I've gone from the airport to the Hotel Zone for 500 pesos, or approximately $25.

If you hail a taxi around town, drivers will either charge a fixed rate or will quote you the cost, which may be more or less than the fixed rate. You have to pay for a taxi in cash, and the drivers will often accept US dollars as payment, in addition to Mexican pesos. The price in dollars, however, whether fixed or quoted, is almost always higher than the price in pesos, so be sure to exchange money at the airport in order to get the best deal.

Private transfers

This is the most comfortable and convenient mode of transportation around Cancún. Your driver will wait for you outside of baggage claim with a clearly labeled sign.

Private transfers are almost always in comfortable vans with air conditioning (don't expect this in a taxi) and may offer complimentary water or refreshments during your journey. Book your private transfer in advance, whether to or from the airport or around Cancún, through a company like eTransfers and PrimeTime Cancún . Prices vary based on your journey but usually start at around $30.

Uber

While Uber does technically operate in Cancún, drivers are blocked from picking up at the airport and are mostly unavailable throughout the Hotel Zone. Feel free to check the app, as it will offer lower rates than local taxis, but don't count on a driver always being available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06obMy_0esq6xVh00
Many hotels are an easy bus ride to Cancún's downtown area.

Juan Pablo Ampudia for Insider

Public bus

Regular, reliable bus service is available from just outside the airport terminals to take you into the downtown areas of Cancún, Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and Mérida for a lower rate. The bus to downtown Cancún costs just shy of $5.

This is a good option if you're staying in the city center or are trying to get around in the most cost-effective way. You can also take the bus throughout the Hotel Zone, which is a practical option should you want to explore shopping or nightlife away from your resort.

Renting a car

Virtually every rental car company on the planet operates out of Cancún. This can be a great option if you want the freedom to explore the destination, but note that prices can add up quickly.

Renters are often lured in with impossibly low day rates, only to have required insurance triple the price. If you intend to stay at a resort for the majority of your stay, renting a car probably isn't worth the cost or hassle.

Tren Maya

Since 2018, the Mexican government has been funding the construction of a 1,525-kilometer-long railway project that will better connect the Yucatán Peninsula. "Tren Maya," or the "Maya Train," will have three routes. One will go south from Cancún through the Riviera Maya; another will connect Cancún to Mérida, with a stop at Chichén Itzá; and the third will connect southern Quintana Roo to the state of Campeche, with a stop at the Calakmul Mayan ruins.

The first section of the railway is slated to be completed by 2023, and train stations are planned at the Cancún Airport and in downtown Cancún, Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum, with stops at Xcaret, Puerto Aventuras, and Akumal.

View Insider's comprehensive guide to visiting Cancún .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Get Roundtrip Flights to Costa Rica Starting at $150

If you've been itching to get away to somewhere warm and beautiful, there are some major flight deals that are happening right now that will make it super affordable to jet off to Costa Rica. The Points Guy reported the news from Scott's Cheap Flights. Avianca, Alaska, American, Copa, JetBlue,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guides#Maya City#Taxis#Mexico#Mexican#Cun#The Riviera Maya
allthatsinteresting.com

This ‘Perfectly Preserved’ 1,700-Year-Old Roman Shipwreck Has Been Discovered In Spain

Archaeologists found the ship filled with hundreds of intact jars under just 6 feet of water off one of Mallorca’s most popular beaches. The weather was stormy as Roman merchants departed Cartagena, Spain, and set sail for the Italian peninsula some 1,700 years ago. Carrying hundreds of amphorae full of wine, olives, oil, and fermented fish sauce, the ship now known as Ses Fontanelles capsized and sank. It was never seen again — until now.
SCIENCE
The Independent

One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Norwegian cruise ship with thousands of passengers onboard runs aground in Dominican Republic

Strong winds have caused a large cruise ship with thousands of passengers on board to run aground off the Dominican Republic.The 326-metre-long Norwegian Escape was heading out to sea when the incident occurred on Tuesday.A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said the Norwegian Escape "made contact with the channel bed as it was departing Puerto Plata".Passengers said they heard a “loud thud” and some said they felt the ship listing to one side.No passengers or crew were injured.It took seven hours to free the ship. After an initial attempt using tugboats failed, a decision was made to wait for...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Business Travel
The Points Guy

Avoid these 10 mistakes when booking cruise shore excursions

Cruise lines offer shore excursions for your convenience. Instead of spending hours reading up on a port, crafting the perfect eight-hour activity schedule or researching local tour guides, you can simply choose from a list of curated tour options. Easy peasy … except you can still screw it up.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

Southwest Has a New Fare Class — and It'll Allow Passengers to Transfer Flight Credits to Other Fliers

Southwest Airlines is introducing a new fare class that will offer travelers more flexibility when booking — and even allows them to gift unused flight credits. The new Wanna Get Away Plus fare, which will be available late in the second quarter of 2022, will allow travelers to take advantage of same-day changes and standby flights as well as earn 8 times the Rapid Rewards points, according to Southwest.
TRAVEL
TravelNoire

Living On A Cruise Ship Is The New Wave, Here's What To Know

Social isolation boosted the search for a better quality of life and established the remote work model, which allowed people to be productive anywhere in the world. To take advantage of this trend, Storylines is launching a set of luxury residential cruise ships, offering a “more affordable” opportunity of living on a cruise ship for an extended period of time— or even permanently.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
EASTside Magazine

How to Get a Round Trip Flight for $30

This trick will get you flights so cheap that your friends may think it’s illegal. Spoiler alert…it’s completely legit!. Over the years, there have been several “tricks” to getting the best deal on airfares: purchase tickets on Tuesdays, search in a private browser window, or clear your browser cache. The validity of these theories has been up for debates, but this trick is proven and so simple to implement that anyone can do it.
Insider

Insider

343K+
Followers
24K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy