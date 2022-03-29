ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Cancún safe to visit right now? Here are 3 important advisories to know before visiting.

By Jenny Hart
 1 day ago
Cancún is a lovely place to visit any time of year.

Juan Pablo Ampudia for Insider

Cancún is a lovely place to visit any time of year, but knowing what to expect in terms of the weather, COVID-19 restrictions, and general safety will help ensure your vacation goes as seamlessly as possible.

Here are some advisories to keep in mind:

Weather

The best time to visit Cancún in terms of weather is during the winter and spring when you'll find nearly perfect weather almost every day. This is peak season, however, so expect larger crowds and higher room rates at this time.

Costs and the number of visitors dip during the summer when it's still lovely, but more hot and humid.

Autumn is the rainy season, aka "hurricane season," in Cancún. While actual hurricanes can happen, it's more likely that you'll experience some rainfall during your stay. Luckily, rainstorms in Mexico tend to be short, and clear skies usually always follow.

Cancún also has what's called "sargassum season," when brown seaweed covers the otherwise gorgeous beaches. This happens between April to August, and it's typically worse the further south you go, like in Playa del Carmen and Tulum. To avoid sargassum during this time of year, stick to Cancún, or even better, head a bit north to Costa Mujeres, or across the way to Isla Mujeres, both of which saw some of the lowest numbers of sargassum over the past couple of years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4911nN_0esq6vkF00
There are no travel restrictions to enter Mexico, currently.

Juan Pablo Ampudia for Insider

COVID-19

Currently, Mexico does not require visitors to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival . While it's possible that this rule may change given future variants of the virus, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has previously gone on the record to say that it won't.

"As for Mexico, we won't require such types of proof whatsoever. I want to be very clear about that," he said during a press conference in August 2021.

Mask policies vary among resorts, which set their own standards. While some resorts are mask-optional, the majority require guests to wear them while indoors and/or when moving through outdoor public spaces (like on your walk from the lobby to the pool). Resorts typically have their COVID-19 health and safety policies listed on their websites, should you want to confirm yours in advance.

While Mexico does not require proof of a negative COVID test to enter, you will likely need one before your return to your home country. Foreign health insurance is not accepted as payment for any type of COVID test, so be prepared to pay out of pocket.

A rapid antigen test will likely run you between $20 to $40 and a PCR test may cost between $100 and $200. They are widely available at local pharmacies (though call or stop by in advance to make sure), and the majority of resorts will have them available on-site, often at a discounted rate or for free, depending on your reservation. It's a good idea to find out in advance whether this service is available where you're staying, so you can budget your time and finances accordingly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMMTk_0esq6vkF00
I've always found Cancún to be extremely friendly and welcoming to visitors.

Juan Pablo Ampudia for Insider

General safety

I believe that anyone that tells you to "never leave the resort" for fear of danger is sadly misguided. While a few street smarts are required, I've always found the city of Cancún to be extremely friendly and welcoming to visitors, and there are scores of wonderful activities and sites on Boulevard Kukulcán and beyond that are worth discovering. Do keep in mind that while front-of-house hospitality staff is usually fluent in English, not everyone you encounter will be. Brushing up on your Spanish in advance of your visit is helpful; a simple "gracias" can go a long way.

There have been recent reports of drug-gang-related shootings in the area . This violence has been targeted at specific gang members, and not at tourists. That said, to ensure safety in wake of the incidents, the Mexican government deployed 1,500 National Guard members to patrol the beaches and prevent further conflict. Don't worry about this impacting your vacation. In my opinion, the guards are hardly noticeable, save for the occasional photo op of someone on the beach in a full uniform.

View Insider's comprehensive guide to visiting Cancún .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

