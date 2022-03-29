ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A local's guide to planning the ultimate Cancún getaway

By Jenny Hart
 1 day ago

With its bright sun, white sand, and clear, turquoise waters, Cancún is one of the most popular destinations among US travelers.

Its proximity to the US makes it quicker and more affordable to get to than most islands in the Caribbean, and Cancún excels in offering something for everyone. There are just as many quality, budget accommodations as there are bucket-list, luxury ones, and an abundance of activities for both relaxation and adventure.

I can confidently say this because I've experienced it firsthand. After years of travel to and around Mexico, with a wide variety of itineraries, companions, and budgets, I recently permanently relocated to Mexico and have spent more time in Cancún than any other tourist destination in the country. I wholeheartedly believe it's one of the best places you could ever visit.

After even just one visit, you'll probably think so, too. Read on everything you need to know to plan the perfect vacation in Cancún:

Important tips to help you travel to and around Cancún

The most beautiful hotels in Cancún whether you're here to party or want to avoid it completely

The best places to eat in Cancún, from toes-in-the-sand dining to the best late-night tacos

Amazing things to do in Cancún beyond the beach, from an underwater universe to ancient ruins

Is Cancún safe? Here are 3 important advisories to know before visiting

Read the original article on Insider

