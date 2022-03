The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has a new plan in the works that would help to reduce pollution from power plants and other industrial sources. Air pollution is a problem in many parts of the world, and the United States is no different. Now, it’s true that we have made dramatic improvements over the years to clean the air. But air pollution is still harming people’s health and the environment to this very day. That’s why the EPA is proposing a new plan that will restrict smokestack emissions from power plants.

