Madison, WI

In the 608: Spring cleaning? Here's what you need to know before you throw

By Josh Spreiter
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – Even though it hasn’t really been feeling like it, Spring has sprung, and with that, it’s time for some spring cleaning.

This is the time of the year for cleaning or gutting, and the experts at redbox+ of Madison are ready to help you.

They have some construction tips for folks embarking on the next home projects. There are some surprising items that you should not put in your dumpster when doing a DIY project.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

