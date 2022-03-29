Obituaries for March 29

By NORMAN BEZONA Professor emeritus, University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources | Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:05 a.m. It seems just when we think we have dealt with one epidemic another pops up. The avocado lacebug caused widespread defoliation of avocado trees in 2021, and now we have a new pest attacking our native koa, wili wili and uhiuhi. The acacia whitefly (Tetraleuodes acacaciae) has become widespread on Oahu and will soon be found on the Island of Hawaii if it is not already here. Not only does it attack our native acacia koa, other hosts include the shower tree (Cassia species) and related legume trees like the bauhinias are vulnerable as well. Acacia whitefly infestations may cause leaf yellowing, wilting and even defoliation.

HAWAII STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO