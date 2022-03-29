ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Obituaries for March 29

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 1 day ago

Russell Jon Chin, 63, of Hilo died Feb. 10 at The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. Born in Honolulu, he was the Hawaii Island district manager for Matson and active in numerous boards and organizations including Boys and Girls...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Police: Body found in water below Rainbow Falls

Police are investigating the discovery of a body found Saturday afternoon in the water below Rainbow Falls in Hilo. According to police, shortly before 2 p.m., officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel responded to Rainbow Falls State Park after receiving a report of a body floating face down at the bottom of the falls.
HILO, HI
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

One more new pest now attacking our forests and gardens: the acacia whitefly

By NORMAN BEZONA Professor emeritus, University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources | Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:05 a.m. It seems just when we think we have dealt with one epidemic another pops up. The avocado lacebug caused widespread defoliation of avocado trees in 2021, and now we have a new pest attacking our native koa, wili wili and uhiuhi. The acacia whitefly (Tetraleuodes acacaciae) has become widespread on Oahu and will soon be found on the Island of Hawaii if it is not already here. Not only does it attack our native acacia koa, other hosts include the shower tree (Cassia species) and related legume trees like the bauhinias are vulnerable as well. Acacia whitefly infestations may cause leaf yellowing, wilting and even defoliation.
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Hilo woman accused of torching Wainaku house

Police have arrested a 37-year-old Hilo woman and charged her with first-degree arson for a Friday afternoon fire that caused more than $80,000 in damages to a vacant house in the Wainaku area of Hilo. A written Fire Department statement describes Ashley Nichole Turner as a squatter in the house...
HILO, HI
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Identity of Rainbow Falls body released

Police said today that the man whose body was found at the bottom of Rainbow Falls on Saturday was 37-year-old Adam David Broom of Hilo. An autopsy performed Tuesday morning on Broom’s body ruled out foul play. However, final autopsy results are pending toxicology testing. Hilo police detectives are...
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy