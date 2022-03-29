MTM On the Road: Great Lakes Children’s Museum Explores Space with Astronaut Training
The Great Lakes Children’s Museum wants to give you the chance to feel like you’re walking on the moon.
All this week they will have astronaut training for kids to sing up for.
Their Space Kids Astronaut Training teaches the science of how astronauts eat in space, designing a space vehicle, and experimenting with lunar sand.
We’re looking inside of the experiments and hopefully I’ll walk out a certified astronaut.
